MURRAY — Murray State athletes have already made an impact after one day of competition in the 2022 Ohio Valley Conference OutdoorTrack and Field Meet the Racers are hosting at Roy Stewart Stadium/Marshall Gage Track.
Murray State only competes on the women’s side but the idea is still the same, regardless of men or women. For the team title, it takes a lot of high-placing finishers to score points.
Murray State got this done on Day 1 Wednesday in two events. In the heptathlon, the Racers went 1-2 as Jenna Pauly won the event with 3247 points, while teammate Meaghan Fletcher was second with 3055 and Murray State’s Anna Vollet was fourth with 286. In the pole vault, three Racers placed in the top five — Brooke Misukonis, Jenna Pauly And Shannon Riley, second, third and fourth, respectively.
These are the kinds finishes the Racers will need this week if they are to pull the double of winning both the outdoor and indoor titles. Murray State won the indoor title in February at Birmingham.
In other events, Murray State’s Ainsley Smith, a Calloway County alum, took a strong third in the mile Alexis Meloche took fourth in the javelin.
There were also some very important performances in prelims as the Racers placed three athletes into the finals of the 200-meter dash (Rachel Hagans first, Hannah Malone fifth and Teliyah James sixth, ensuring the Racers of at least three point producers later this week. Amyah Davis was also second in the prelim of the 400-meter hurdles.
Other events were still in progress as of press time.
The meet resumes today at 9 a.m. All-session tickets are $25 and single-day tickets are $10. Tickets may be purchased through the Murray State ticket office online.
Live scoring will be provided through OVCSports.com and the three-day event will be broadcast on ESPN+.
