Valero

Murray State pitcher Bryce Valero prepares to send a delivery toward a Bradley hitter Sunday at Johnny Reagan Field in Murray.

 CLAY WAGONER/ Murray State Athletics

MURRAY — Less than a week after falling hard to former Ohio Valley Conference rival Austin Peay, Murray State baseball gets a shot at revenge today.

Peay (10-14) beat the Racers, 10-3, in Wednesday’s rain-delayed edition of the ongoing Popeyes Battle of the Border series at Johnny Reagan Field. Now, after salvaging its first-ever Missouri Valley Conference win over a tough Bradley team on Sunday, Murray State heads to Clarksville, Tennessee, for a 4 p.m. tilt and a chance at turning the tables on the Governors.

