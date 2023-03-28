MURRAY — Less than a week after falling hard to former Ohio Valley Conference rival Austin Peay, Murray State baseball gets a shot at revenge today.
Peay (10-14) beat the Racers, 10-3, in Wednesday’s rain-delayed edition of the ongoing Popeyes Battle of the Border series at Johnny Reagan Field. Now, after salvaging its first-ever Missouri Valley Conference win over a tough Bradley team on Sunday, Murray State heads to Clarksville, Tennessee, for a 4 p.m. tilt and a chance at turning the tables on the Governors.
Murray State (11-13, 1-2 in Valley play) played well, for the most part, in the Bradley series, dropping the first two games after having the lead in both contests. Saturday’s series opener saw the Braves (8-11, 2-1 in Valley play after the weekend) score five runs in the final two frames to take a 9-5 win. Sunday’s opener of a doubleheader saw Bradley score twice in the sixth inning to overcome a 3-2 deficit and win 4-3.
It was the Racers gaining a measure of satisfaction in the final game, knocking out the Braves,11-1, in only seven innings. Bradley had a combined 29 hits in the first two games but it was the Racers’ bats that did all of the talking in the series closer, with 11 hits that included two solo home runs and three runs scored from Dustin Mercer.
Carson Garner also joined the fun with a 2-for-3 day at the plate that included his own homer and a double, two RBIs and three runs scored. Brennan McCullough also was 3-for-4 with two doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored.
Logan Bland, who had a solo homer Saturday, was 1-for-2 with two RBIs on Sunday. He also had the distinction of reaching base twice by being hit by pitches.
Seth Gardner had s strong Saturday, going 2-for-4 with a solo homer and a double, Garner drove in two runs and had a triple, Mercer had three hits and a run scored and McCullough had two hits, including a triple, and a run scored.
The pitching highlight for Murray State came on Sunday as Bryce Valero had seven strikeouts in six innings as his ERA held at 1.00 for the season. Ethan Lyke also held the Braves scoreless in 3.1 innings of work with three strikeouts in the first game on Sunday.
The Racers now shift their focus to Peay, who scored two runs in the first inning Wednesday, one of those coming on what should have been the final out when a Govs runner leaped over the Murray State catcher and touched the plate for the second run. Murray State will seek to limit early scoring chances this time.
Peay has won five of the last seven meetings with the Racers. Today’s game can be viewed on ESPN+.
