MURRAY — Through two weeks of the 2022 football season, Murray State has yet to play what most observers would consider a lightweight opponent.
Big 12 Conference representative Texas Tech, who easily handled the FCS Racers in Lubbock on opening night, now finds itself 2-0 after Saturday’s upset of Houston. Former fellow Ohio Valley Conference member Jacksonville State is a year from joining the FBS ranks and is 3-0 after dispatching of all three of its foes by easy margins, including a four-touchdown blowout of the FCS’ No. 10 team, Stephen F. Austin.
So, the schedule maker is going to start being kind to the Racers, right? Good luck with that.
This week, Murray State goes back into FBS play one last time this season with a visit to Mid-American Conference opponent Ball State (0-2), marking the second straight year for the Racers to play a MAC team. The Cardinals are looking for their third straight bowl bid.
“This feels like our third FBS opponent we’re getting ready to play,” said Murray State Head Coach Dean Hood on Tuesday. “We’re actually playing our second FBS team, but Jacksonville State felt like an FBS team. They were really good, very athletic and could run and put a lot of pressure on our guys (especially on defense as the Gamecocks beat the Racers, 34-3 at Roy Stewart Stadium).”
If the Racers are to give Ball State a competitive game in Muncie, Indiana, they have to have another strong defensive performance. Jax State ran 75 offensive plays and had scored only 10 points on its first 62 snaps. Depth and athleticism prevailed the rest of the way as the Gamecocks scored on three long touchdown runs the rest of the way to pull away down the stretch.
“Every game is going to prepare you for the next one. Texas Tech helped prepare us for Jacksonville State and, no doubt, Jacksonville State has helped prepare us for Ball State,” Hood said.
Murray State l/linebacker Eric Samuta more than justified his Preseason All-OVC selection with 13 total tackles, 11 of which were solo. The Racers also managed to sack Jax State’s elusive quarterback, Zion Webb, twice. Defensive back Quinaz Turner also had two pass interceptions and the Racers recovered a Jax State fumble.
The problem was the Racers could not chink the Jax State defense, getting only a long Aaron Baum field goal, although Murray State had several good moments on that side of the ball.
While his numbers were not spectacular, starting quarterback Lucas Maue, who was Murray State’s No. 2 backup behind last year’s OVC Freshman of the Year DJ Williams and Mayfield product Jayden Stinson, held his own.
Thrust into the starting lineup after Williams was lost for the year with a knee injury against Texas Tech and Stinson broke a foot in an off-season outdoors beautification accident, Maue used his legs to amass 46 yards, one of which was a 19-yard gainer.
“It’s almost like having a guy who’s a couple of batters away from a no-hitter or a kicker getting froze out on a timeout. You don’t know how close to get to them,” Hood said of how he handled Maue in the days leading up to his first-ever collegiate football start. “So I gave him a couple of hugs during the week , then wound him up and let him go and I thought he did a really good job.”
Murray State also managed to gain 177 rushing yards against a Jax State defense that is now allowing 3.5 yards per play on the ground. Murray State was doing this without its main weapon in the backfield, running back Damonta Witherspoon, another Preseason All-Conference selection.
Hood said his status, as well as that of running back Q’Darryius Jennings, is not known this week. Jennings had 22 yards on four carries against the Gamecocks before sustaining a thigh injury as he was driven into the Murray State bench.
Meanwhile, Ball State holds the distinction of not only being a MAC opponent for the second straight year for Murray State, the Cardinals are also playing the Racers at the same time of the season.
Last year, Murray State played its third game of the season at MAC member Bowling Green, a matchup in which oddsmakers actually made the Racers the favorite before the game. Perhaps motivated, the Falcons won their first game in more than a year on their home field.
The 27-10 loss marked the second time since 1985 that Murray State limited an FBS opponent to less than 30 points.
In addition, also for the second straight year, Murray State is playing a MAC opponent on its home field and in the third game that opened its season at Southeastern Conference blue blood Tennessee. Last year, Bowling Green was beaten 38-6 by the Volunteers.
This year, Ball State fell at Neyland Stadium, 59-10.
The Cardinals played much better last week in a 38-30 loss to MAC opponent Western Michigan in Muncie. The Cardinals amassed 447 yards of offense and running back Carson Steele had 147 yards and one touchdown.
Ball State was 7-1 in the COVID-19-altered 2020 season, beating San Jose State 34-13, in the Offerpad Arizona Bowl. Last season, the Cardinals were 6-5 and fell to Georgia State, 51-20, in the TaxAct Camellia Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama.
Saturday’s game can be heard starting at 1 p.m. on FROGGY 103.7 and can be viewed on ESPN+.
