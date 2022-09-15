MURRAY — Through two weeks of the 2022 football season, Murray State has yet to play what most observers would consider a lightweight opponent.

Big 12 Conference representative Texas Tech, who easily handled the FCS Racers in Lubbock on opening night, now finds itself 2-0 after Saturday’s upset of Houston. Former fellow Ohio Valley Conference member Jacksonville State is a year from joining the FBS ranks and is 3-0 after dispatching of all three of its foes by easy margins, including a four-touchdown blowout of the FCS’ No. 10 team, Stephen F. Austin. 