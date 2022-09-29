MURRAY — Murray State has probably had as difficult a start to a football season as could be imagined.
Not only are the Racers searching for their first win after four weeks, they have been forced to travel a very rocky road in the process that has included, for the second consecutive season, a rash of major injuries to key players. However, Head Coach Dean Hood and his team know that the world is not going to stop turning just because, for whatever reason, it is having to go without so many of its main weapons.
That is why they are going back to work this week and plotting a plan that can result in what would be considered to be a rather large upset against a Southeastern Louisiana team that is currently ranked 21st in the FCS.
“They’ve got lots of speed and they can score points in buckets,” Hood said of the Lions, who are 2-2 on the season with losses to FBS opponents Louisiana (24-7) and Florida Atlantic (42-9). Their wins came against Central Connecticut State by a 70-6 final score and Incarnate Word, 41-35.
“Incarnate Word was a top-five team (in the FCS) when they played and thats a really, really good football team.”
This game was made possible from a partnership between the Racers’ current league — the Ohio Valley Conference, who they are leaving at the end of this season in order to join the Missouri Valley Football Conference next season — and the Southland Conference in an effort to help teams from each conference avoid having to play some conference representatives more than once.
Last season, Murray State played Eastern Illinois and Southeast Missouri twice. In the Southland, though, teams were having to face each other as many as three times.
“I think it was better than playing teams twice. I don’t think any coach in the OVC wanted to do that again,” said Hood of a situation that actually worked pretty well for the Racers. They won their extra games against EIU and SEMO and also won the regular games against those opponents as well.
EIU was able to gain a measure of revenge this past Saturday by taking a 35-21 win at Stewart Stadium in a game where the Racers started their fourth different quarterback in as many games.
Mayfield product Jayden Stinson helped breathe life into an offense that had struggled mightily up to that point, leading the Racers to a point total against EIU that was almost twice the amount of points the Racers had scored in its first three games (13).
However, Stinson appeared to show the rust of having not played a competitive game since the 2019 Kentucky Class 2A state championship, ending with four interceptions and a lost fumble to go along with 334 yards and three touchdown passes.
This week, though, the Racers cannot have turnovers or certainly untimely penalties, such as the devastating unsportsmanlike conduct penalty that gave EIU a first down after the Racers had achieved a third-down stop in the fourth quarter. That eventually led to a field goal.
Those kinds of mistakes will prove deadly against a Lions team known for offense.
“They’ve got two quarterbacks,” Hood said of the unusual setup for SLU. “(Cephus Johnson III) is a big kid, goes about 220 pounds, and can throw it and can run it but he didn’t finish out the game against Incarnate Word as he left on their third or fourth series. (Eli Sawyer) can really throw the ball as well and he’s got a lot of targets and some good running backs, so there is no question that they are explosive.”
The Lions also are blessed with a very strong offensive line that features John Allen and Jaden Bell, both of whom were named to the Preseason All-Southland Team.
“So they’ve got speed everywhere, they’ve got quarterbacks who can throw and they’ve got the guys who can protect them and give them time to throw,” Hood said.
SLU also has capable defensive personnel, especially at the linebacker positions. There, Anthony Britton Jr. leads the team with 28 total tackles and is matched by position mate Donte Daniels, who has three tackles for loss so far this season and leads the Lions in solo tackles with 20. Another linebacker, Herman Christophe, has 23 total tackles and has intercepted a pass, as has defensive back Jack Henderson, who has 2.5 tackles for loss and 22 total tackles, 16 of which are solo.
“They’ve got guys up front that can move and have speed in the secondary, just like their offense,” Hood said.
However, the Racers have to be going into this game feeling as good about their offense as they have since before the opener at Texas Tech, which ended in disaster. Not only did the Racers lose 63-10 to a team that is now 3-1 and defeated a Texas team this past Saturday that came very close to beating heavily-favored Alabama, they lost starting quarterback DJ Williams to a major knee injury on the final play of the first half.
A week later, the player Williams found for the Racers’ first touchdown of the season, receiver Jacob Bell, sustained a major finger injury and is feared lost for the rest of the season.
In that same game, the Racers also lost No. 2 running back Q’Daryius Jennings to a leg injury after he was forced into the Racer bench by a Jacksonville State tackler. Jennings has not returned to the lineup, while No. 1 running back Damonta Witherspoon played against EIU after injuring an ankle a week before the season began.
Witherspoon tweaked the injury against Texas Tech and had not seen action until the EIU game. However, Hood said it was obvious that Witherspoon, one of seven Racers tabbed as Preseason All-OVC selections, was not at full speed.
“It was good to see 31 out there again but that wasn’t the real 31,” Hood said.”You could tell that there were some cuts he couldn’t make. He’s such a warrior but you could see it wasn’t him.
“You ask him, ‘Hey! You OK?’ He’d say, ‘Yeah, I’m OK,’and you’re like, ‘You’re lying. You’re just tough.’”
Witherspoon had almost 50 yards in a little more than a quarter at Lubbock. Saturday, he had 13 yards on five carries.
Stinson’s three scoring passes went to different receivers — DaQuan Dallas, LaMartez Brooks and Taylor Shields. Shields’ 28-yard scoring catch was one of the highlight plays so far of the season as he plucked a frozen rope from Stinson well in front of his body.
“I’ve rewound that thing 40 times (on film). I have no idea how he came up with that ball,” Hood said.
Saturday’s game is set for 6 p.m. at Strawberry Stadium in Hammond. The game can be heard on the flagship station of Racer Sports — FROGGY 103.7 —with Voice of the Racers Neal Bradley and color commentator Chip Adams on the call. The game can also be viewed on ESPN3.
