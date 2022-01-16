MURRAY — Saturday afternoon, Murray State’s men’s basketball program added another fond memory to an already-large collection when the Racers mauled Ohio Valley Conference rival Belmont for the first time ever at the Curb Event Center in Nashville.
However, as great as the 82-60 win over the Bruins felt, Head Coach Matt McMahon knows it has to be forgotten quickly. That is because the Racers (14-2, 4-0 OVC play) will be going right back to action Monday afternoon against OVC foe Eastern Illinois at a place that has produced memories for the wrong reason the past few seasons.
To say the least, Lantz Arena in Charleston, Illinois has been the proverbial house of horrors. Murray State has lost its last two games in that venue in the same fashion, blowing a big lead. The biggest of these was in 2020 as EIU beat the Racers, 63-60, after trailing by 27 points with 11:45 left in the second half.
“Painful memories there,” McMahon said. “But we’re not going to sit around and worry about that. We have a really good basketball team that could be a really special team if we stay the course, keep our focus on getting better and keep the chemistry of the group intact.”
In a most interesting twist, the Racers now feature a player who helped the Panthers not only win the last two games at Lantz but has also helped EIU build a three-game winning streak in this series.
Forward Jordan Skipper-Brown had two points, six rebounds, two assists, a blocked shot and a steal in the 2019 comeback in which Murray State led EIU 50-23. Last season, he really hurt the Racers in the Panthers’ 68-59 win in Murray when he scored 14 points, grabbed six rebounds, had two assists and two steals.
The physical 6-6 senior has become a fan favorite in Murray for an array of powerful dunks, but his play on the court has also increased because he is proving more and more valuable. No time was this more evident than Saturday when, on consecutive possessions, he stuffed layup attempts from Belmont’s leading scorer, 6-11 Nick Muszsynski, in helping the Racers head to halftime with a 13-point lead that would grow to as large as 27 before the Racers settled for the final margin.
Of course the main talk of Saturday’s game was the amazing shooting performance of Murray State point guard Justice Hill, who continues to have a huge season. Hill shredded the Bruins for a career-high 36 points on a dazzling 8-of-11 effort from 3-point range.
However, it very well could be that Monday’s storyline will center on junior guard Tevin Brown, who hit three 3-pointers in Saturday’s win. With two more, he will tie the all-time Murray State record set by Racer Hall of Famer Isaiah Canaan.
Trying to prevent that will be an EIU team that, though just 2-13 overall and 0-2 in OVC play, is showing a strong defensive personality. In their last seven games, the mid-70s is the most they have allowed and, against a Morehead State team that won the OVC Tournament last season, they only allowed 63 points on the Eagles’ home court.
The only problem is they have not been scoring very many points either, as they average 56.5 points a game. That, however, is how it usually is with defensive-oriented teams and the Panthers are in their first season with a man who knows a lot about defense, Head Coach Marty Simmons two seasons under coaching legend Bob Knight at Indiana before transferring to Evansville, where another Knight protege’, Jim Crews, was the skipper.
Simmons served head coaching stints at current OVC member Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville before the Cougars joined the league, as well as Evansville, and he has amassed almost 200 wins in his career.
“He’s had a lot of success wherever he’s been,” McMahon said. “You know they’re going to be well drilled at the defensive end of the floor and they’re going to try to control the tempo. They want to slow the game down. Then, they’re going to screen you and they’re going to screen you for 40 minutes. They’re going to run a lot of motion offense and you have to be very disciplined at that end of the floor.”
Tipoff is scheduled for 3 Monday afternoon. The game can be heard on the flagship station for Murray State sports, FROGGY 103.7 FM, wth the Voice of the Racers Neal Bradley and color man Kenny Roth, and can be viewed on ESPN+.
