MURRAY — The Murray State women’s track & field team wrapped up two days of big performances at the Margaret Simmons Invitational at Roy Stewart Stadium in Murray, and at Hamilton Field on the Murray State west campus.
The Racers’ home event honors the founder of the women’s track & field program and its head coach from 1968-91, Margaret Simmons. Inducted into the Murray State Hall of Fame in 1994 and to the Ohio Valley Conference in 2014, Coach Simmons is still an active member of the Murray State Athletics family.
The Racers welcomed a field of 15 teams to Murray including Austin Peay, Bethel (Tenn.), Evansville, Jacksonville State, Kentucky Wesleyan, Central Methodist, IU Southeast, Nike/NYAC, UT Martin, Marian (Ind.), Morehead State, Olivet, SIUE, Southern Illinois and Tennessee Tech,
Here are the highlights for the Racers at the Simmons Invitational.
•Rachel Hagans set a PR with a long jump of 6.21m, in a 3.5m wind. Her effort puts her in a good spot to be an NCAA East Regional qualifier.
•Jenna Pauly racked up a score of 4,549 to win her first time competing in the Heptathlon. Her score is seventh on the MSU all-time. Aubrey Main set the mark of 5,012 points in 2019.
•Dani Wright posted her first sub-11-minute time (10:53.53) and second-best in MSU history in the 3000m Steeplechase. She was just behind the school record of Katelyn Jones (10:51.72) set in 2009.
•Hannah Malone with her first collegiate 100m title in her first attempt with a time of 12 seconds flat and she also placed fourth in the 200m dash.
•Rith Kimutai won the 10,000m run.
•Brooks Misukonis won the pole vault and Shannon Riley placed third.
•Amyah Davis placed third in the 400m hurdles.
•MSU won the 4x100 relay with a time of 46.43. The team includes Hannah Malone, Teliyah James, JaKayla McSwain and Rachel Hagans.
“In outdoor track it’s always encouraging to have a good start,” said Racer Coach Adam Kiesler. “We did that with an excellent showing in the 4x100 relay and that really set the tone for the day. The energy and effort that our kids gave in the last two days was awesome to see. Weather conditions always play a factor, but they overcame windy and cool weather to have a lot of success. I’m very proud of the way they conducted themselves as hosts to such a large meet. I also have many thanks to the officials and those who helped stage this meet. It means a lot to our program to have this level of support.”
