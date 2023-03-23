Riggins

Murray State Assistant Track and Feld Coach Kelsey Riggins leads the discussion of the recent Women Empowerment and Education Program.

 Adit Wratsangka /Murray State Athletics

MURRAY — Murray State Athletics held its eighth Women Empowerment and Education Program recently.

The program was led by assistant track and field coach Kelsey Riggins, senior woman administrator Cassi Rozanski, and assistant AD in development Rachael Cuttita.