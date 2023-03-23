MURRAY — Murray State Athletics held its eighth Women Empowerment and Education Program recently.
The program was led by assistant track and field coach Kelsey Riggins, senior woman administrator Cassi Rozanski, and assistant AD in development Rachael Cuttita.
This chapter of the Women Empowerment and Education program, or in short, WEE, features four guest panelists; Michelle Bundren (President of Murray Chamber of Commerce), Dr. Tina Bernot ( Executive Director of Development, Murray State), Bonnie Higginson (Murray City Council Member, Former MSU Provost, Current Professor), Kayla Myers (Director of Community Engagement, Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center).
After sharing and networking with the guest panelists, student-athletes got the chance to give back to the community by packing care packages through the Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center. The Races packed a total of 40 care packages.
The WEE program was first initiated in the fall of 2019 by Riggins and then head women’s golf coach Velvet Milkman. The program is held once every semester.
WEE is a specific program meant to empower female student-athletes and allow them to network with professionals and each other.
Every WEE event features a panel of female professionals that would share and network with the student-athletes. Since its first event, the event has invited 27 professionals that have helped the student-athletes develop as a person and in their careers.
“Leading the WEE Program and connecting with all of the female athletes at Murray State is an honor,” said Riggins. “Being able to provide a space for the women of racer athletics to grow as future professionals and as current leaders is so rewarding.”
“Each and every one of them as the potential to make such an impact on their future communities and if this program can help them in anyway, it has served its purpose.”
Businesses and organizations interested in getting involved with the WEE program can reach out to Kelsey Riggins at kriggins1@murraystate.edu).
