MURRAY — Murray State (15-11) baseball is set to host Southern Illinois in a midweek matchup of a Missouri Valley Conference preview. The Racers and Salukis have faced off 72 times in the history of both programs with the Salukis leading the series 51-21. MSU and SIU split their matchups a season ago with both games finishing with a 5-4 final score.
Murray State is lead offensively by graduate outfielder Jake Slunder with a .330 batting average on the year and 47 total bases. Slunder is tied for second nationally in triples with five on the season while the Cabot, Arkansas native has 10 for his career. Bryson Bloomer leads the Racers in home runs with five home runs, three of which came over the weekend versus Belmont. The redshirt senior third baseman also leads MSU in RBIs with 21 in 2022.
Clinton native Jordyn Naranjo has turned into a bullpen anchor for Murray State. After tossing five hitless, scoreless innings on Sunday against Belmont, the redshirt sophomore has lowered his ERA to 0.92 across 19.2 innings pitched this season.
Scouting Report
The Salukis are 20-8 on the year and are coming off of a series win over Bradley. Senior outfielder J.T. Weber leads SIU offensively with his .416 batting average and 13 home runs in 2022. Weber has 31 RBIs on the year while posting a .496 on-base percentage.
Freshman Jake Kuntzendorf leads the SIU pitching staff with nine appearances this season while posting a 3.45 ERA across 15.2 innings pitched.
First pitch is scheduled for 5 pm today with coverage of the matchup available on ESPN+. n
