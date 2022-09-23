MURRAY — Murray State volleyball will have their home-opener when they host Southern Illinois at 6 tonight at Racer Arena. This match will also be the Racers Missouri Valley Conference volleyball debut.
The Racers will then host Missouri State at 7:30 Saturday night.
Federica Nuccio currently leads the Racers in kills with a total of 156 to average 3.71 per set. She has had eighth double-doubles this season.
•Murray State has a 4-10 record against Southern Illinois.
•The Racers won their last meeting with the Salukis at Southern Illinois (3-0) in 2018.
•Murray State has only played against Missouri State twice.
•Racers lost their last meeting with the Bears 0-3 in 1992.
•Pushed Clemson to five sets at Samford Invite.
•Racers set a season low of errors in a five-set match in match against Clemson.
•Set a season high of 0.309 hit percentage in match against Clemson.
Scouting Southern Illinois
•Southern Illinois has a 7-5 record and is coming off a 2-3 loss against Bellarmine.
•SIU went 2-1 when they hosted the Saluki Invitational with wins over Alabama A&M and Southeast Missouri State.
•They are currently ranked 22nd in kills per set in NCAA division I.
•Junior outside hitter, Tatum Tornatta, is leads the Salukis in kills with a total of 138 to average 3.13 per set.
•Sophomore Anna Jaworski is their main setter, averaging 10.64 assists this season. She is currently ranked 19th in assists per set in the NCAA Division I.
•Missouri State has a 3-9 record and is coming off a 1-3 loss against Iowa State.
•The Bears went 1-2 at the Billiken Classic with a 3-1 win over Kansas City.
•Senior outside hitter, Manuela Ibarguen currently leads the Bears in kills with a total of 141 to average 3.28 per set. Ibarguen is currently ranked 35th in attacks per set with 11.05 in the NCAA Division I.
•Sophomore, Sprague Morgan, is the bears main setter. She she average 8.30 assists per set.
•Missouri State has a deep defensive back line. Sophomore defensive specialist, Kate Owen, leads the team with a total of 161 digs to average 3.42 per set.
