MURRAY — The Murray State Racers volleyball team (8-8, 2-4 OVC) will host Tennessee Tech (10-8, 5-2 OVC) to start the Racers’ two-week homestand.
MURRAY STATE VS.
TENNESSEE TECH
Friday, October 15 | 6 p.m. CT
Live Video (ESPN+) | Live Stats
Saturday, October 16 | 2 p.m. CT
Live Video (ESPN+) | Live Stats
QUICK HITS
- The 2021 season marks the 39th year of Murray State volleyball.
- Murray State was picked to finish seventh in the OVC in the conference’s preseason poll.
- Murray State’s 2021 schedule boasts four non-conference tournaments after playing a conference-only schedule in 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic. The Racers will travel twice to Georgia to compete in the Mercer Bear Classic (Aug. 27-28) and in Georgia Southern’s Eagle Invitational (Sept. 10-11), to St. Louis, Missouri to play in Saint Louis’s Billiken Invitational (Sept. 3-4) before closing out non-conference play the University of Evansville’s Dunn Hospitality Invitational (Sept. 17-18).
- Head coach Dave Schwepker stands at 354-302 in his 24th season in Murray. He is joined by assistant coach Alison Hrusovsky who enters her third season with the Racers.
- The Racers roster features a pair of seniors, one redshirt senior, two juniors, five sophomores and four freshmen.
LAST TIME OUT
- The Racers’ road struggles continued as they dropped their fifth straight game falling to Austin Peay on Wednesday night in five sets, 25-22, 19-25, 20-25, 25-23, 8-15, to end their five-game road swing
- Murray State opened the match with a 25-22 set victory but fell in the next two to give Austin Peay a 2-1 advantage. The Racers fought back in the fourth set using an 8-0 run to take the lead and force a deciding fifth set.
- Despite five Racers finishing with double-digit kills, Murray State stumbled in the fifth set to drop its fifth game in a row.
- Watts continued her streak of recording double-digit kills in every match this season leading the Racers with 17 kills against the Govs
- Darci Metzger has put up double-digit kills in three straight games hitting a blistering .425 percentage
- Setter Bailey DeMier dished out a season-high 55 assists, picking up her sixth double-double, adding 16 digs.
- Becca Fernandez led all players defensively, collecting 20 digs.
BEST IN THE NATION
- As a team, Murray State is third the nation in Kills Per Set (14.63) and in Assists Per Set (13.47).
- Freshman outside hitter Brooke Lynn Watts is third in the NCAA in Kills Per Set, averaging 5.12 kills per set. The 2021 Gatorade State Player of the Year (Maryland) has recorded double-digit kills in every match to start the season.
- Watts leads the NCAA in Attacks Per Set (14.25) and is second in Points Per Set (5.87).
- Senior libero Becca Fernandez moved into second in the NCAA in Digs Per Set, averaging 6.27 digs per set.
- Watts’ 34 kills against Georgia Southern are the second-most in the NCAA for a 4-set match this season.
- Fernandez’s 41 digs were second-most in a 3-set match this season in the NCAA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.