RICHMOND —In the first event of the 2020-21 season, the Murray State men’s golf team placed ninth in a field of 16 teams at the EKU Intercollegiate at Arlington Golf Course in Richmond.
The Racers got better in each of the three rounds with a final score line of 292-285-283=860 as they shared ninth place with SIUE and only two shots from eighth place Bellarmine (858).
Connor Coombs fired a final round 3-under par 67 and placed 10th in the field of 92 players after a pair of scores of 71 in the first two rounds. His final score line was 71-71-67=209. Quinn Eaton carded the low score of the 54-hole event for the Racers with a 66 in the final round. He placed 22nd on scores of 74-73-66=213, while Trey Lewis placed 59th on rounds of 73-69-77=219. Walker Beck’s score line of 74-72-74=220 netted a spot in 65th place, while Kamaren Cunningham placed 82nd on scores of 76-73-76=225. Lewis and Cunningham competed in their first college events.
Western Carolina (825) took the title over second place Dayton (836). Jacksonville State (838), Morehead State (844), host Eastern Kentucky (850) and Marshall (851) made up the top-6.
Jake Peacock of Western Carolina won the medalist title on scores of 67-67-66=200, two shots up on Dayton’s Kyle Schmidt (202).
The Arlington GC played to a par-70 and to a length of 6,653 yards.
The second event of the fall season for the Racers is the Derek Donlenc Invitational (Sept. 27-28), hosted by SIUE at Gateway National Golf Course in Madison, Illinois.
