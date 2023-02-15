OXFORD, Miss. — The Murray State rifle team shot a 4718 Sunday to defeat Jacksonville State at the Patricia C. Lamar National Guard Readiness Center in Oxford, Mississippi.
Murray State shot a 2344 in smallbore and followed it with a 2374 in air rifle.
The 4718-aggregate shot by Murray State improved the Racers’ three-score average to 4721, placing them sixth nationally, firmly inside the eight-team field for next month’s NCAA championship.
The win over the Gamecocks moved Murray State 6-2 in shoulder-to-shoulder competition this season.
Matias Kiuru led all shooters in the match in all three categories Sunday. He shot a 590 smallbore and a 596 in air rifle to tie his career high in aggregate with a 4718.
