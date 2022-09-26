MURRAY – Without a doubt, Murray State’s football team played much better Saturday than it had at any time during the first three weeks.
The Racers were sharper, seemed to have more purpose and, against their first actual FCS opponent of the season, actually seemed to not be at a disadvantage when it came to speed and size. Something else happened too, the chance to win game.
In their Ohio Valley Conference opener with Eastern Illinois, the Racers had a chance to drive for the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter, something that had not been remotely possible the previous three weeks. However, the Panthers, who also entered winless, made the necessary plays, forcing two huge turnovers in the final seven minutes to seal a 35-21 win at Roy Stewart Stadium.
“At least we had an offense today. We haven’t had an offense since the first half at Texas Tech,” said Murray State Head Coach Dean Hood, whose team (0-4, 0-1 in OVC play) had scored a total of 13 points in its previous three games as the offensive side of the ball has been inundated with injuries to key players. ”We’re without our No. 1 and No. 2 running backs (Damonta Witherspoon and Q’Daryius Jennings) and, defensively, I’m sure (EIU, now 1-3, 1-0 in OVC play)) was thinking wildcat, but (leading returning receiver LaMartez Brooks) was injured all week and couldn’t do that.”
On top of everything, the Racers lost their starting quarterback — 2021 OVC Freshman of the Year DJ Williams — in the loss at Texas Tech. However, the Racers’ fourth quarterback to start a game this season seemed to give them at least a glimmer of what could be possible the remainder of the season. Jayden Stinson from nearby Mayfield threw for 334 yards and three touchdowns after having not played in an actual game since the Kentucky Class A State Championship three years ago.
Plus, he had suffered a foot injury in the preseason and was starting after, essentially, one week of practice.
That seemed to finally show late in the game as Stinson threw two interceptions, ruining a chance at a storybook finish.
“They did make some adjustments. They started dropping eight or nine players in coverage,” said Stinson, who had given the Racers a shot at a victory by driving them to a touchdown early in the fourth quarter that had cut the Panthers’ lead to 24-21. The drive, started by three long completions to receiver DaQuan Dallas (nine catches for 97 yards and a score), ended when Stinson found Brooks on the right side of the end zone with 12:11 left from six yards.
Costly penalties by the Racer defense led to a short Stone Galloway field goal and a 27-21 EIU lead with about six minutes left. Then, the first of Stinson’s fourth-quarter picks led to quarterback Dom Shoffner’s eight-yard scoring run to the put the game out of reach.
Shoffner was a huge storyline Saturday as he was not the starter and was a much different challenge for the Racers defense. Instead of the more cerebral, drop-back quarterback that describes starter Jonah O’Brien, Shoffner was a read-option player and his ability to run changed the complexion of the game.
Shoffner ran for 89 yards and jump-started an EIU running attack that amassed 339 yards as the Racers had to focus on Shoffner. He had several good runs after being inserted into the game in the first quarter after Stinson had started hot, leading the Racers easily down the field with his 12-yard strike to Dallas, giving them a 7-0 lead only about six minutes into the game.
Shoffner’s one-yard scoring run immediately answered Stinson’s toss and was followed by his two-yard scoring pass to Justin Thomas that followed a huge punt return by Cooper Willman deep into Murray State territory.
Shoffner also showed an ability to throw the ball, hitting four of his first five passes for 60 yards.
Stinson would respond in the second quarter, leading the Racers to the tying score, a pretty 28-yard strike to receiver Taylor Shields on a post pattern to the end zone. Then, after the Racers failed to capitalize on a successful onside kick, Shoffner hurt them again before halftime with a pair of runs on third-and-long that made it easier to convert on fourth-and-short and continue the drive that ended with Galloway’s 25-yard field goal and a 17-14 halftime lead.
