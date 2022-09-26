Racers score

Murray State receiver Taylor Shields (18) stretches to catch a 28-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jayden Stinson ahead of Eastern Illinois defender Elijah Benoit Saturday at Roy Stewart Stadium in Murray.

 JOHN WRIGHT/Ledger & Times

MURRAY – Without a doubt, Murray State’s football team played much better Saturday than it had at any time during the first three weeks.

The Racers were sharper, seemed to have more purpose and, against their first actual FCS opponent of the season, actually seemed to not be at a disadvantage when it came to speed and size. Something else happened too, the chance to win game.

