ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Valley Conference named Murray State’s Hannah James its Softball Pitcher of the Week on Tuesday.
James went 2-0 and had a save through this past week. She pitched a perfect game in Game 2 of a series sweep against Valparaiso with nine strikeouts through 15 batters faced in only five innings. James came in the fifth inning of Game 1 and struck out eight batters out of nine faced. She reached her career milestone of 700 strikeouts to further cement herself as the Racers’ all-time leader. She now has 704 career strikeouts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.