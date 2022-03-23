MURRAY —Senior Hannah James of the Murray State softball team has been named OVC Pitcher of the Week for the second time this season, the league announced Tuesday.
James put together another stellar week going 3-0 and allowing just one earned run in the process. The senior strung together 17 consecutive scoreless innings for an ERA of just 0.40. James allowed just seven hits over 17.2 innings, limiting opponents to a paltry .117 batting average. She ended the week with 20 strikeouts, including striking out eight in the opener at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville, no walks and no batters hit.
Next up for the James and the Racers is a three-game home series with UT Martin next Saturday and Sunday at Racer Field. First pitch for Saturday’s doubleheader is scheduled for 1 p.m., as is the single game on Sunday.
