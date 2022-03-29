MURRAY — For the third time this season and second in as many weeks, senior Hannah James of the Murray State softball team has been named as the OVC Pitcher of the Week, the league announced Monday.
James was 2-0 in Murray State’s sweep of UT Martin last week, allowing no earned runs over 11.0 innings of work. The senior scattered just five hits across two appearances, limiting opposing hitters to a miniscule .125 batting average. James finished the week with 17 strikeouts, including 12 in the complete game opener, while allowing just one walk.
The Racers return to action today in an OVC doubleheader with rival Austin Peay in a Popeye’s Battle of the Border matchup. First pitch of game one is scheduled for 2 p.m. on ESPN+.
