Racer tennis

Two players that Murray State is happy to see return this season are Annika Pschorr (left) and Sarah Bureau.

 Murray State Athletics file photo

MURRAY —Murray State women’s tennis begins its fall season on Friday at the University of Central Arkansas Invitational. The Racers return six players from last season who led their team to their first Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.

 In the fall of 2022, returners Natalie Slezakova and Paola Campigotto earned their first MVC conference wins at the MVC individual championships. Slezakova won her match in the sixth flight and Campigotto in the seventh.

