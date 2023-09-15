MURRAY —Murray State women’s tennis begins its fall season on Friday at the University of Central Arkansas Invitational. The Racers return six players from last season who led their team to their first Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.
In the fall of 2022, returners Natalie Slezakova and Paola Campigotto earned their first MVC conference wins at the MVC individual championships. Slezakova won her match in the sixth flight and Campigotto in the seventh.
This year’s squad also includes former Murray High standout Kyra Jones, who walked onto the team after advancing to the Kentucky state tournament in the spring.
“We are all very excited about competing this Fall,” said Head Coach Jorge Caetano. “There are no easy wins in the MVC and we were able to put together a challenging Fall and Spring non-conference schedule that will help prepare us to compete for the title in our second year in the Valley.”
Caetano continued, “We are looking forward to putting into practice this weekend at UCA what we have been training since day 1 and getting better as individuals but most importantly to start finding our identity as a team.”
The field for the UCA Invitational includes Central Arkansas, Memphis, Oral Roberts, Arkansas Tech, Harding, and Murray State.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.