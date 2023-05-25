MURRAY — Murray State women’s tennis coach Jorge Caetano announced the signing of Valeriia Chaikovskaia, who will be a freshman in the fall with the Racers.
Chaikovskaia comes to the Racers’ program from Tolyatti City, Russia.
“From my first visit with Valeriia, she showed me how much she cares about school and is eager to learn and improve her tennis skills,’ Caetano said. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to have her joining the Racer Family. She is comfortable in all match situations and while she is a great athlete, if she works hard, I think she has the potential to be one of the top players in the Missouri Valley Conference.”
Chaikovskaia produced an impressive resume in prep tennis including being ranked 19th in Russia among her age group. She is a two-time singles champion of the Cyprus Junior Tournament Championship, runner-up at the Tarpischev Cup and she won the doubles title at the Tatarstan Junior Championships. In recent matches, Chaikovskaia scored singles wins over the 159th professional world ranked player according to the International Tennis Federation and she had another match win over the player ranked 209th in the world among ITF World Junior rankings.
Chaikovskaia joins incoming freshman Varvara Alexeyeva from Kazakhstan who signed with the Racers last December.
