Popeye during Murray State days

Racer basketball legend Popeye Jones goes up for a shot against Saint Louis during a game at Racer Arena in the late 1980s in Murray.

 Murray State Athletics file photos

MIAMI — Tonight could mark a momentous occasion in Murray State men’s basketball’s storied history.

One of its own could become the program’s third player to win an NBA (or of its forerunner) world championship. If the Denver Nuggets can go ahead and end its NBA Finals series with Miami with a win tonight in Denver, Racer legend Popeye Jones would join “Jumpin’” Joe Fulks and Dick Cunningham as former Racer players to have won it all.