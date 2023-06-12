MIAMI — Tonight could mark a momentous occasion in Murray State men’s basketball’s storied history.
One of its own could become the program’s third player to win an NBA (or of its forerunner) world championship. If the Denver Nuggets can go ahead and end its NBA Finals series with Miami with a win tonight in Denver, Racer legend Popeye Jones would join “Jumpin’” Joe Fulks and Dick Cunningham as former Racer players to have won it all.
However, Jones’ title would be in a different form as it is believed that he would become the first Racer to have been part of a winning coaching staff. Jones has been an assistant for the Nuggets the past two seasons, even being called on to take the head coach’s position for a few games in his first season in the Mile High City after Head Coach Michael Malone had to miss games to COVID-19 protocols.
Denver has a commanding 3-1 series lead on the Heat after Friday night’s 108-95 win in Miami. That marked the Nuggets’ second straight win in the series after the Heat had tied it, 1-1, with a Game 2 win in Denver.
Jones, who starred for the Racers in the late 1980s-early ‘90s, played several years in the NBA before retiring in the mid-2000s. He began coaching shortly after his NBA playing career had ended, starting with Dallas, where he began his NBA career after a year in Europe.
Jones was 4-2 as the interim man in Malone’s absence.
The last time Murray State was this close to having a player become an NBA champion was two years ago when fellow Racer Hall of Famer Cameron Payne and the Phoenix Suns took a 2-0 NBA Finals series lead on Milwaukee. However, the Bucks, led by superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, stormed back to win the next four games and that franchise’s second world title.
Ironically, that first title for the Bucks came in 1971 and Cunningham helped win it, along with one of the top names to have played the game — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
The first title with a Murray State connection was won way back in 1947 when the league was still known as the Basketball Association of America (BAA). That was when Fulks and the Philadelphia Warriors took a 4-1 championships series over Chicago.
Game 5 between the Nuggets and Heat is set for 7:30 tonight on ABC.
