MURRAY — After defeating Ohio Valley Conference foe Eastern Illinois handily on Monday on the Panthers’ home court, Murray State returns home tonight for something rare — a back-to-back meeting the Panthers.
Actually, this is the start of a stretch that Racers Head Coach Matt McMahon said he has never seen happen in his 11 years with the Murray State program.
“I don’t recall us having three home games in five days,” McMahon said after the Racers’ 72-46 over EIU in Charleston, Illinois that kept the Racers (15-2 overall) in first place in the OVC with a 5-0 mark. “So we’re going to get out on campus this week and in the community in hopes that we can fill up The Bank this weekend.”
The Racers are returning to the CFSB Center for not only tonight’s return tilt with the Panthers — tipoff is set for 7 — but games Saturday and again Monday with UT Martin and Tennessee Tech.
While the Panthers (2-14, 0-3 OVC) may not seem to be much of a threat tonight, they did show, at times, that they can pack a big punch. Murray State led 33-14 late in the first half but the Panthers clawed their way to a 10-0 run to close the half and head into the dressing room down only 33-24.
That was the only real nervous moment for Murray State as it quickly re-established command of the game out of the halftime break, building the lead back to 19 points in the first few minutes.
McMahon praised his team’s defense, which limited EIU to only 28.8% percent from the field.
“I was really pleased with our defense and especially our attention to detail,” McMahon said of how the Racers handled the motion offense of EIU Head Coach Marty Simmons, who learned that offense under college coaching legend Bob Knight, who coached Simmons for two years at Indiana. “Coach Simmons is well known around the world for his ability to coach the motion offense and I think we made it very difficult on them to score.”
One individual performance that had McMahon’s attention was that of forward DJ Burns, who scored seven points but claimed 10 rebounds, with seven of those on the offensive end.
“It’s hard to get seven offensive rebounds in a Division 1 game, and that’s the second time he’s done it this year,” said McMahon, whose team had the opposite situation from EIU with its own offensive game with a 50.9% shooting day from the field. “I thought our execution was good. We screened well and had a couple of extra-pass possessions that led to open shots for us. We had 19 assists in this game and I think that’s the most we’ve had in a game this season, so we were very unselfish.”
