MURRAY — The final installment of the Popeye’s Battle of the Border series with longtime rivals Murray State and Austin Peay as Ohio Valley Conference opponents has an extra special tag attached.
It has not been often that this series has included one of the teams being ranked in the top 25 nationally, but that is the case for tonight. The Racers (24-2 overall, 14-0 OVC play) are No. 21 in both the Associated Press and USA Today Coaches polls, which, of course, serves as a motivator for the Governors tonight at 6 at the CFSB Center.
Austin Peay (10-14, 6-8 in OVC play) is also coming to Murray on a roll, having won its last three games since a loss at Belmont on Feb. 7. Peay has beaten Southeast Missouri, Tennessee State and Eastern Illinois in games all played in Clarksville. Before Peay lost at Morehead, the Racers beat them, 65-53, in Clarksville.
However, that game started well for the Govs as they zipped their way to an early lead.
“If my memory serves me correct, they hit four threes there in the first six or seven minutes of the game to build a 16-7 lead, plus (Murray State forward KJ Williams) got two quick fouls, which is never good for us,” said Murray State Head Coach Matt McMahon, whose team would recover to take a 35-31 lead by halftime. “We were able to get our defense going. They scored six points late in the second half and we had held them to 16 points the first 19-or-so minutes of that half. We also had 15 steals in the game. Our guys were just flying around with great effort.”
Peay was led that day by guard Drew Calderon’s 15 points, all of which came on 3-pointers. Center Elijah Hutchins-Everett, a 6-11, 270-pound freshman, also had 12 points, while high-flying forward Elton Walker had 11 points and eight rebounds.
The Racers countered with guard Tevin Brown’s 17 points and eight rebounds, guard Justice Hill’s 12 points and six assists and forward DJ Burns’ 10 points, seven rebounds and four steals, which Williams matched.
