MURRAY — Even when things have been tough this season, Murray State Head Coach Dean Hood has kept his sense of humor when dealing with the media.
Tuesday morning was no different. Following Saturday’s 32-27 win over Ohio Valley Conference opponent Tennessee Tech, in fact, he was downright jovial when asked a question as to how his team managed to let Tech back in the game in the late stages after leading by as many as 20 points.
“Eh, we just wanted to keep the fans around. We didn’t want anybody to be going home early,” Hood said, then appearing to channel something similar to Mississippi State Head Coach Mike Leach, who is renowned for his, well, unusual commentary during interviews.
“Yeah, the guy from concessions called me on my headset and said, ‘Hey! We gotta sell some more hot dogs,’so I figured we’d let them get back in the game.”
It was all in good fun and typified the mood of the Racer camp this week after the Racers ended a three-game losing streak.
Returning to a more serious mood, Hood then gave credit to the Golden Eagles, who have historically given Murray State teams as hard of a time on the gridiron as any opponent. They lived up to that billing again on Saturday, cutting a 32-20 lead to the final five-point margin with less than a minute left in the game.
The drama ended when Tech’s attempted onsides kick harmlessly bounded out of bounds, allowing the Racers to run out the clock and claim their first OVC win of the season and create some very positive vibes after snapping the losing skid, all of those losses coming in league play.
“I’m just really proud of our guys. This was an evenly-matched game and Coach (Dewayne) Alexander had his guys ready,” Hood said of how Tech is experiencing, though on a much smaller scale, some of the hardships that his team has had throughout this season with injuries. “They actually lost their starting quarterback (Willie Miller) in this game and had to go to their backup (Davis Shanley) and had to adjust to what he could do but they did well and Coach Alexander and his staff made some incredible adjustments and got us on our heels a little bit and their kids made plays.”
Hood, though, pointed to his team’s last possession of the game that ended with a 45-yard field goal try from kicker Aaron Baum striking an upright. That drive used about five minutes of the fourth-quarter clock and, with a successful conversion of a third-and-short play, probably would have ended the game with a 12-point margin of victory.
“We chewed up four or five minutes of that clock, which was huge for us,” he said of his team, which only could muster five points in the second half after leading 27-7 at halftime. “So we did just enough to get the win against a pretty good football team.”
Murray State’s OVC mark is deceiving. It would read 3-3 in any other year, but two of its four wins so far this year, while against OVC opponents, were in games that did not count in the OVC standings. This was made possible because of the departures of former OVC members Eastern Kentucky and Jacksonville State to the ASUN Conference earlier this year. That meant that places on the schedule for games with them had to be filled and the OVC decided that the best way to handle this void was to have each conference team play two conference teams twice, with only one game counting in the standings.
The first opponent Murray State faced in this regard was Eastern Illinois, who it handled by a 22-6 score in Murray in September. Then, it faced Southeast Missouri in what will go down as one of the most memorable games between OVC teams this season, ending with the Racers winning, 32-31, in October on Baum’s field goal as time expired in Cape Girardeau.
“Now, we’re down to a two-game season,” Hood said of his team’s quest to both end the conference season at the .500 mark and to end its overall season with a winning record. A win this week over SEMO in Murray, then one more against EIU in Charleston, Illinois, would allow the Racers to go 3-3 in the conference and 6-5 overall.
Murray State’s dreams of an OVC title and FCS Playoff berth ended several weeks ago, thanks, in large part, to an injury bug that began taking hold of the team shortly after its opener, a 35-0 win over Mississippi Valley State in Murray.
Step 1 commences this week, starting at 1 p.m. Saturday against SEMO, who enters 3-6 overall but a solid 3-1 in conference play.
“They’re phenomenal,” Hood said of the Redhawks, whose last two outings serve notice that they will not be easy to handle in the rematch. They fell by eight points at OVC leader UT Martin and hammered EIU in Cape.
“Coach (Tom Matukewicz) does a great job and it seems like (running back Geno Hess) ends up beating us up running the ball every time we play them (Hess had 170 yards in the first game).”
There have been signs of the injury bug’s bite perhaps finally relenting for the Racers. Against Tech, the Racers welcomed back big-play receiver Daquan Dallas, who had been feared to have been lost for the season after being injured during preparations for the Racers’ second game at the team currently ranked second in the FBS Associated Press poll, Cincinnati.
Meanwhile, there were signs of recovery on the defensive side as defensive back Don Parker, while not dressing for the game itself, did don his No. 7 uniform to go through warmups Saturday. Also, linebacker Scotty Humpich, who has been out of action since the third week of the season, has been participating in practices the past two weeks and it is possible that he will see the field again.
Also, the team’s starter at quarterback in the early part of the season, junior Preston Rice, is continuing to make progress. Rice entered the game at Tennessee State in relief of freshman DJ Williams and promptly led the Racers on three scoring drives that tied the game in the fourth quarter before the Tigers were able to put together a late touchdown drive in a six-point win.
Tuesday, Hood said Rice, who was injured in Game 3 at Bowling Green, was held out of the Tech game because it appeared soreness from the shoulder injury that has plagued him for several weeks returned.
He insisted that Rice’s entry into the game at Nashville was not a punishment for Williams, who, while not playing poorly, was at the helm of an offense that was not firing on all cylinders that day.
“We just kept stalling against TSU and even though DJ wasn’t playing terrible, I just felt like we needed something. We needed a change. We needed juice, so it’s one of those things where you say, ‘OK, let’s try this piece in the puzzle and see if it will work,’” Hood said, explaining that, with Rice, it now may be a situation that was in place at the beginning of the season, where, if healthy enough, Rice may be put into the game in order to present a temporary but different look to the opposing defense, the same way Williams was being utilized from the bench.
Williams was solid on Saturday, throwing for 137 yards and rushing for 83 more and a touchdown.
“He had an excellent game and I was really proud of him,” Hood said of the freshman.
Of course, no discussion of the win over Tech would be complete without mentioning Murray State defensive back Marcis Floyd, who not only had a career day but one for the record book. Floyd had two interceptions during the game and totaled 117 return yards, breaking a record that had stood since the 1980s. One of those picks went for 90 yards and a touchdown.
However, Floyd was not finished. He also added a return of an intercepted two-point pass in the fourth quarter that also went the distance and scored the final two points for the Racers.
“I don’t know if I’ve seen one kid get three in a game,” said Hood, who, on Saturday, did recall one time when he was coaching at Glenville State in Ohio, that a promise he made to his team resulted in a rather interesting start of the next practice.
“I told them, ‘If you intercept five passes against this team, you can shave my head bald.’ Well, we intercepted eight in that game, and that next Monday when were getting set to practice, there was a chair sitting on the field with an extension cord wrapped over it and a pair of clippers.”
Floyd was named OVC Defensive Player of the Week for his efforts, while Baum, whose kick off of the upright accounted for his only miss in four field-goal attempts against Tech, resulting in him being named Specialist of the Week.
