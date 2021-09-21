MURRAY — The Murray State Women’s Soccer team won 3-1 over the Southern Illinois Salukis on Sunday afternoon at Cutchin Field in Murray.
With rain throughout the game, the Racers were able to net goals from Morgan Bodker, Rebecca Kubin and Riley Johnson to secure the victory.
Bodker, a freshman defender, put her second goal of the season in the net on an Abby Jones assist in the 21st minute of the match to give the Racers an early lead. The assist extends Jones’ career assist record to 25 total assists.
SIU would tie the game before the half on a 25th minute goal by Hailey Blanchard on an assist by Sam Dodd.
After the half, the Racers would come out hot to put in the go-ahead goal just six minutes into the half in the 51st minute. Rebecca Kubin scored her 27th career goal on an assist from Bodker on a free kick from near midfield.
Murray State would extend their lead in the 80th minute on Riley Johnson’s first career goal on an assist from Kubin to make the score 3-1.
Goalkeeper Jenna Villacres had seven saves on the day and allowed just one goal to earn the win in the net.
The Racers had 19 shots on the day, 11 of which were on goal. Murray State also led the corner kick count 3-2 over the Salukis.
“Want to credit SIU, they came in and they made it very tough,“ Murray State Head Coach Matt Lodge said, “always happy to score three goals and get a win at home.”
The Racers will be back in action on Sunday at 1 p.m. against Cincinnati at Cutchin Field.
