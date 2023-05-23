TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Murray State’s debut Tuesday in the Missouri Valley Conference Baseball Championship had a little bit of everything.
This included a comeback from a four-run deficit against eighth-seeded Valparaiso, and that was created on the first at-bat of the evening. Quickly, though, the fifth-seeded Racers righted themselves, taking the lead by the third inning, then, with a couple of bumpy moments along the way, finishing the job to pull away to an impressive 11-6 win and a date with two seed Missouri State Wednesday evening at Bob Warm Field in Terre Haute.
This was also a win that allowed for yet another significant accomplishment under Murray State Head Coach Dan Skirka as it marked Win No. 30 for the season. That gives the Racers (30-26) three consecutive seasons with at least 30 victories.
Valpo (20-26) was intent on dashing those ideas for the Racers right out of the starting gate Tuesday. The Beacons hit the Racers with four runs in the opening half-inning to establish early control. It did not, however, take long for the Racers to begin cutting into the deficit.
Drew Vogel’s RBI single cut the lead to three in the bottom half of the first. Then, a bunt single from Seth Gardner, followed by a Dustin Mercer RBI single gave the Racers two more runs in the second to trim the deficit to only one and that was followed by Carson Garner’s solo home run and Cade Sammons’ steal of third base that resulted in a throwing error and the Racers’ first lead of the evening at 5-4 in the third.
A Garner bases-loaded walk built the lead to two runs in the fourth, followed by Gardner’s fielder’s choice in the fifth that upped the lead to 7-4. However, Valpo was able to escape that inning with only the one run as the Racers had the bases loaded with no one out but could not score again in that inning.
Buoyed by their fortune, the Beacons promptly cut the lead to 7-5 in the sixth before facing yet another bases-loaded situation in the bottom of the seventh.This time, the Racers did not miss as Logan Bland’s two-run single. a Brenna McCullough sacrifice fly and Vogel’s double plated four big runs to give the Racers breathing room at 11-5.
Reliever Nathan Holler, outstanding at the end of Saturday’s series-clinching win against three seed Southern Illinois in Murray, did allow a run after being sent to the mound in the seventh but also was able to fight out of a few tight spots to keep the explosive Beacons under control.
The teams combined for 24 hits with the Racers getting 13 of them. Gardner was 2-for-3 at the plate for Murray State with two RBIs and two runs scored. Vogel was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, while Ethan Krizen was 2-for-4 with two runs scored.
Cade Sammons had a double to go along with three walks as he scored four times. Mercer was 2-for-5 with an RBI and run scored.
The Racers, who failed to advance past their first game in last season’s final appearance in an Ohio Valley Conference Tournament, now set their sights on Mo State, who took two of three games from the Racers this spring in Murray. That game is set for 6:30 Wednesday evening in Terre Haute and can be viewed on ESPN+.
