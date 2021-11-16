MURRAY — After a solid win over a good Bellarmine team Saturday night, Murray State’s men’s basketball squad hits the road for the first time this season.
At the end of a long bus trip will be Normal, Illinois, home of an Illinois State program that is rich in history and success. The Redbirds made several visits to the NCAA and NIT tournaments in the 1980s and ‘90s and are about five years removed from a 28-7 season that ended after two rounds in the NIT.
So far, the Racers are 2-0 on the young season and seem to be taking Head Coach Matt McMahon’s message about playing defense seriously. After surrendering 77 points to Cumberland in their opener last week, the Racers held Bellarmine to 59 points Saturday night at the CFSB Center.
“That’s a terrific team,” McMahon said of his team, which held the Knights to no points in the final almost five minutes of the first half in turning a 26-19 deficit into a 29-26 halftime lead. “We were really struggling on the offensive end of the floor and I thought we really keyed in with our defensive pressure.”
That run continued into the second half, reaching 19-0 with the Racers up 38-26. Bellarmine would get within as little as eight points the rest of the way as the Racers limited the Knights to 42.2% from the field.
A game after Murray State forward KJ Williams scored a career-high 32 points on 12-of-13 shooting from the field, it was the Racers’ other Preseason All-Ohio Valley Conference First Team selection, guard Tevin Brown, who led the way with 29 points. South Carolina transfer Trae Hannibal had 12 and Williams still found double digits with 10, as did starting point guard Justice Hill, who has started very well this season.
“I’m just trying to let the game come to me,” said Hill, who had four assists Saturday after having eight against Cumberland. “With these guys, it’s a lot easier. It’s just the chemistry that we’re getting from being with each other every day. It’s a lot different from last year. We’re building relations and I feel that we’re a lot closer off the court this year than we were last year.”
“I’m really proud of him,” McMahon said of Hill, “It’s early, but he’s been so much fun to coach, really, from our first workouts of the spring. He’s invested as much time in our facility as anybody. I’m really happy for him right now because he’s put in the work.”
McMahon also noted the contributions of Hannibal (drawing six fouls, leading to his 6-of-6 night at the charity stripe) and another newcomer, Eastern Illinois transfer Jordan Skipper Brown, who drew four fouls against the Knights.
“That was an area we wanted to improve on this year and, while we didn’t convert in the first half, we were much better in the second half, “ said McMahon, whose team bounced back from a 2-for-6 showing at the line in the first 20 minutes to go a solid 12-of-16 in the second half.
Illinois State was only 7-18 last season, but Head Coach Dan Muller’s Redbirds already are showing that this season could be different. Illinois State is 1-1 after a close win over UNC-Wilmington and a double-overtime loss at Eastern Michigan.
In that loss, the Redbirds were led by guard Antonio Reeves with 32 points and forward Sy Chatman with 29. Reeves seems to be a potential matchup problem as he stands 6-6. Illinois State also will be seeking to do a better job in the second half as it squandered a 12-point halftime lead in that loss.
One thing that seems solid for the Redbirds is foul shooting as they finished 23-of-28 (82.1%) from the line.
The Racers and Redbirds are scheduled for a 7 p.m. tipoff at Doug Collins Court at Redbird Arena.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.