MURRAY — For the second game in a row Monday night, the Murray State men’s basketball team struggled out of the gate.
Visiting Tennessee Tech took advantage by taking an 11-2 lead in the game’s first five minutes. Then, as it has done many times already this season, Murray State turned the tables. Within three minutes, the Racers had taken the lead. By halftime, the lead was 15 points and, in spite their 3-point shots continuing to not find the bottom of the basket, their ability to find success in other areas resulted in a 79-53 win that moved the Racers to 18-2 overall and 7-0 in Ohio Valley Conference play.
“I’m really proud of our players. I love their energy and especially their commitment on the defensive end of the floor,”said Murray State Head Coach Matt McMahon,whose team limited a dangerous Tech team (5-13, 2-3 OVC) to 41.7% from the field and also forced the Golden Eagles into 15 turnovers that were converted into 19 points.
And while the Racers ended a dreadful 4-of-20 from 3-point range, they had the comfort of knowing that they had players like forward KJ Williams patrolling the offensive glass. Williams had his second straight double-double with 21 points to go with 11 rebounds, seven of which were offensive on a night the Racers had 18 offensive rebounds that led to 20 second-chance points.
“That’s really me and (forward DJ Burns, who an offensive board as part of his four-rebound night that went with eight points). Our main focus is to go out and just rebound and help our teammates get second chances to get another shot,” Williams said. “It depends on the situation (as to whether he immediately tries to score after claiming an offensive rebound or passes it to a teammate). If you get a rebound and you’re in the right position, why not just take the wide-open shot (usually from point-blank range)? But if you see people crashing down on you, then you need to go ahead and get it to a teammate so they can get a second shot or just starting running our offense again.”
Burns, who has become a popular player with fans, both for his intense play and usually being the one to encourage them to become more noisy at home games, said the way the Racers are overcoming their shooting issues in other areas comes down to one thing.
“It’s just pride,” Burns said of how the team took Tech’s early run personally. “It’s about pride in your assignment, pride in facing the opponent that’s in front of you, everything.
“It just comes down to outworking your man, just 1-n-1 and having pride.”
Guard Tevin Brown scored 14 points for Murray State, while guard Justice Hill had 11. Tech was led by guard Kenny White Jr.. and forward Daniel Ramsey, who both ended the game with 12 points.
One other area of note for the Racers was the play of their bench, which produced 25 points Monday, compared to only 11 for Tech.
