MURRAY — The Murray State men’s basketball team will travel to Edwardsville, Illinois on Feb. 9 to take on the SIUE Cougars at First Community Arena. The 2 p.m. tip off makes up the original game date that was postponed from Jan. 9.
For the most up-to-date information, please visit the Murray State men’s and women’s basketball schedules on GoRacers.com.
About MSU Athletics
Mobile Ticketing
Beginning with the 2020-21 basketball season, all Murray State Athletics tickets will be distributed via mobile delivery and no physical ticket sheets will be printed in accordance to guidelines from the state. Season ticket holders can use the http://am.ticketmaster.com/murray site to access and manage their tickets. Going mobile is the most convenient and flexible way to receive and manage tickets while increasing protection against fraud.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.