COLORADO SPRINGS — The Murray State men’s golf team wrapped up play Sunday in the 2022-23 season opener at the 53rd Gene Miranda Falcon Invitational, being played at Eisenhower Golf Club.

Murray State had its best round of the three-day event Sunday with a 302, including the best round of the 54 holes as Jay Nimmo carded a 73. The Racers placed 23rd at the event hosted by the Air Force Academy on scores of 306-310-302=918.

Tags

Recommended for you