COLORADO SPRINGS — The Murray State men’s golf team wrapped up play Sunday in the 2022-23 season opener at the 53rd Gene Miranda Falcon Invitational, being played at Eisenhower Golf Club.
Murray State had its best round of the three-day event Sunday with a 302, including the best round of the 54 holes as Jay Nimmo carded a 73. The Racers placed 23rd at the event hosted by the Air Force Academy on scores of 306-310-302=918.
Nimmo was MSU’s top player with a spot in 70th place on scores of 77-76-73=226, while John Buchanan was 90th on scores of 74-79-76=229 and Kamaren Cunningham posted rounds of 75-81-75=231. Tyler Powell and Jakob Wellman had score lines of 83-77-78=238 and 80-78-81=239.
Colorado State (834) won the team title with Colorado (859), San Jose State and New Mexico State (861) and Wofford (868) producing the top-five.
Connor Jones of Colorado State won the medalist championship on scores of 68-69-66=203.
The Air Force hosted event is the first time MSU ventured to the west to play and they also set the program record for the longest course (7,541 yards) and altitude (6,000+ft) played in history.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.