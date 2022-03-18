INDIANAPOLIS — Murray State Racers fans are probably not the only ones rising this morning still trying to come to grips with how their team stayed alive Thursday night in the NCAA Tournament.
The seventh-seeded Racers (31-2) had to recover from a late run by 10th-seeded West Coast Conference representative San Francisco that erased a nine-point deficit in the final four minutes of regulation to force overtime in willing their way to a 92-87 win at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. That win marks the fifth for the Murray State program in an NCAA Tournament and its third win in its last four first-round games in the Big Dance.
At the same time, those fans, along with seemingly everyone else in the college basketball world, are still trying to shake the cobwebs from knowing that a long-anticipated second-round matchup with Kentucky is not happening. Like the Racers, the second-seeded Wildcats were pushed to overtime by No. 15 Saint Peter's, only the Cats, favored by some to win this year's national title, did not survive, falling 85-79 in the upset of the tournament so far.
However, if the postgame comments of Racer players are any indication from Thursday night, their team was not concerned with what happened with UK or anyone else, for that matter.
"Just preparing for our game. We don't really pay attention to everything that's not going on with what we have to do on the night of the game," said Murray State guard Tevin Brown after scoring 17 points, grabbing eight rebounds and having three assists and two steals Thursday night. "Our focus? Just getting through the night."
However, if anyone is familiar with how the Racer staff does business, Saint Peter's (20-11) was already on the radar screen, even before Thursday's massive upset that immediately preceded Murray State's game at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. As part of the preparation for this week's NCAAs, the Racer coaching staff was looking at the other teams who were possible opponents.
Saint Peter's was one of them.
"Very familiar with them," said Murray State Head Coach Matt McMahon. "They're very well coached, incredibly tough, one of the best defensive teams in all of college basketball. That's not just my opinion. The numbers show that, and I didn't get to see their game tonight but I'm assuming they must have had a heck of a performance.
"So we know it will be a great challenge and we're certainly looking forward to it. I told our players in the locker room (immediately after the USF game) that this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, to win a game to go to the Sweet 16. I'm sure our players will recover quickly and be locked in (today) once we start our preparation."
The Racers meet the Peacocks in a game scheduled to start at 6:40 p.m. Saturday. That game will come after a South Regional contest between Tennessee and Michigan. The game can be heard on the flagship station for Racer sports, FROGGY 103.7 with Voice of the Racers Neal Bradley on the call with former Racers assistant Kenny Roth.
The game will also be televised on CBS (KFVS Channel 12 of Cape Girardeau, Missouri and WTVF NewsChannel 5 of Nashville).
