AURORA — Murray State women’s tennis is set to host Austin Peay and SEMO at Kenlake Tennis Center in Aurora, Kentucky, today and Sunday with each match scheduled to start at noon.
The Racers started the season with three-straight wins last weekend over Southern Indiana, Cumberland and Lipscomb. Murray State’s effort was led by Emma Honore, who went 3-0 in singles play while Annika Pschorr went 2-0 in her respective flight.
Austin Peay Scouting Report
The Governors are coming off two wins last weekend against WKU and Belmont. APSU won 6-1 in their match against WKU, Thursday. They came back and won 5-2 over Belmont, Friday.
The Redhawks dropped their first match of the season to SEC foe Missouri on January 19th before picking up a win over Central Arkansas on Jan. 20th. In their match against the Tigers, SEMO fell 7-0 before picking up a 7-0 win against the Bears.
The Racers are now 3-0 in their non-conference schedule and will begin Missouri Valley Conference play, March 18.
