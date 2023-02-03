AURORA — Murray State women’s tennis is set to host Austin Peay and SEMO at Kenlake Tennis Center in Aurora, Kentucky, today and Sunday with each match scheduled to start at noon.

The Racers started the season with three-straight wins last weekend over Southern Indiana, Cumberland and Lipscomb. Murray State’s effort was led by Emma Honore, who went 3-0 in singles play while Annika Pschorr went 2-0 in her respective flight. 

