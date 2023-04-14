ST. LOUIS — Murray State’s Jay Nimmo was named the Missouri Valley Conference Co-Men’s Golf Player of the Week earlier this week, The Valley office in St. Louis said.
Nimmo won the Hoosier Collegiate, which was played at the challenging par-71, 7265-yard PFAU Course in Bloomington, Indiana. Nimmo beat the field of 78 players on rounds of 70-72-69=211 (2-under).
Four Valley programs (Illinois State, Murray State, Southern Illinois and Valparaiso) competed in the event.
It was Nimmo’s first win on the college level as he edged Indiana’s Thomas Hursey, who had scores of 71-72-69=212 (1-under). Nimmo is the Racers’ first individual champion in a tournament since Austin Knight won the TSU (Tennessee State University) Big Blue Invitational in 2021 at The Hermitage in Nashville.
Nimmo also becomes Murray State’s second all-time winner of an event hosted by a Power-5 conference team. The first was Bruce Douglass, who carded scores of 69-66-72=207 to win the LSU Invitational in Baton Rouge, Louisiana in 1974.
Nimmo joins softball player Hannah James and track and field athlete Kayla Bell in receiving weekly honors from The Valley this week.
