ST. LOUIS — Murray State’s Jay Nimmo was named the Missouri Valley Conference Co-Men’s Golf Player of the Week earlier this week, The Valley office in St. Louis said.

Nimmo won the Hoosier Collegiate, which was played at the challenging par-71, 7265-yard PFAU Course in Bloomington, Indiana. Nimmo beat the field of 78 players on rounds of 70-72-69=211 (2-under). 

