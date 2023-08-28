JACKSON, Miss. — After playing well in a close home soccer loss Thursday to Southeastern Conference opponent Kentucky, Murray State carried that play over to Sunday for a 2-0 win over host Jackson State for the Racers’ first win of the 2023 season.
Murray State (1-3) did all of its scoring after halftime with Grace Bodker’s goal with 27 minutes left in the match providing all of the scoring the Racers would need on this day. However, teammate Mary Hardy decided that one more ball in the net would not hurt as she got the ball past the Tigers’ keeper with a little less than 14 minutes left. That goal was created by an assist from Morgan Bodker.
