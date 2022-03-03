MURRAY — Coming into this season, Murray State’s baseball team was expecting big things after a very successful 2021 campaign that ended one win shy of an Ohio Valley Conference title.
The 2022 edition has, so far, justified that idea and, on Wednesday, it made school history. The Racers came back from an early four-run deficit to defeat Bellarmine, 13-7, at Reagan Field in moving their record to 8-0 on the season, establishing a new record for the best start ever for the program.
“I’m just proud of the guys. They’ve put in the work and I can’t say enough about them,” said Murray State Head Coach Dan Skirka, whose team came back to win for the second straight game after beating Northern Illinois on Monday. “We’ve got some veterans on this team that have really played a lot of baseball and been successful. If we have an early deficit, there’s no panic in them. It’s just, ‘Hey! Let’s go about our business and we’ll be just fine.’”
For a comeback to happen, both the offense and defense have to be working well and that was the case Wednesday for the Racers.
First, Murray State’s pitching staff put the stops on the Knights, holding them to only two runs in the final seven innings after they took a 5-1 lead. The bullpen combination of lefty Allen Roulette, righty Cade Killingsworth and lefty Jordan Naranjo pacified the Knights’ bats. The Racers retired the Knights 1-2-3 in two of the final four innings, while allowing one base runner in each of the other two frames.
Meanwhile, the Racers’ offense continues to score in big numbers. Wednesday, the Racers tallied 11 hits and, perhaps most impressive, they did the majority of their damage in the later innings with eight of their runs coming from the fifth inning on.
"Baseball is a funny game. You can’t run out the clock. You’ve got to all 27 outs and it doesn’t matter if it’s middle innings, late innings or early innings, we just go about our business,” Skirka said. “We actually hit the ball on the screws early on and just didn’t have much luck on it, but I’m proud of the guys’ approach that put up 13 runs in just eight innings.”
It was the Racers’ final two at-bats that counted most. In the seventh, pinch hitter Carson Garner’s grounder off an infielder’s glove resulted in a single and a 7-7 tie. Then, after second baseman Jordan Holly’s double to left gave Murray State runners at second and third with two outs, a wild pitch that bounced high to the backstop enabled both Garner and Holly to score, giving the Racers a 9-7 lead.
Then, in the eighth, the Racers put the game away with four more runs, highlighted by Brendan McCullough’s solo homer to right and Holly’s three-run double to left.
Bellarmine’s record this season includes close losses to some of the best programs in the country, including No. 5 Virginia, who edged the Knights, 1-0, in Charlottesville.
Slunder tied a school record with two triples, while Holly had two doubles and three RBIs, Cade Sammons had two RBIs and Drew Vogel scored four runs.
