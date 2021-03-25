MURRAY —Murray State athletics has announced that fans will be able to purchase two tickets for the price of one for Sunday’s football game against Eastern Illinois at Roy Stewart Stadium.
Fans will have the opportunity to get one free general admission ticket for each general admission ticket purchased (up to eight tickets total) at the regular price of $12 for Sunday’s matchup with the Panthers. This deal is only available in-person at the Murray State ticket office, at the ticket windows at Gates 3 and 4 on game day and by calling the ticket office at 270-809-3000. This offer is not available online through Ticketmaster.
To receive the special offer, fans must mention the promotion when placing their order. The Murray State ticket office is open for in-person purchases and phone orders Monday thru Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., while game day sales begin at the Roy Stewart Stadium ticket windows (Gates 3 & 4) Sunday at 12:30 p.m.
