MURRAY — Murray State basketball fans, particularly those who are parents and grandparents, may be interested in a promotion the program is launching that will continue over the next few weeks.
Racer Basketball is offering students from kindergarten-through-college the opportunity to receive a free general admission ticket.
Murray State University is having final exams this week and going on break for the holidays. This is a great chance for students to bring their families to a Racer game at the CFSB Center and fill up the student section.
The Kindergarten through College Promotion is an eight-game activity which features some outstanding non-conference opponents and the start of play in the Ohio Valley Conference.
The schedule is as follows:
• Dec. 14 — Murray State women vs. North Alabama at 5 p.m., followed by the Murray State men vs. Tennessee Wesleyan at 7.
• Dec. 18— Murray State women vs. Lipscomb at 5 p.m., followed by the Murray State men vs. Chattanooga at 7.
• Dec. 30 — Murray State women in their OVC opener vs. Southeast Missouri at 5 p.m., followed by the Murray State men meeting the Redhawks at 7.
• Jan. 1, 2022 – Murray State women continue their OVC schedule vs. Tennessee Tech at 5 p.m., followed by the Murray State men ,meeting the Golden Eagles at 7.
In order to redeem this offer, please enter the CFSB Center through Entrance-B. Free parking is available in the large parking lot east of Roy Stewart Stadium.
