MURRAY — This past Saturday’s football win against Eastern Illinois did not count in the Ohio Valley Conference standings for Murray State, despite the fact that EIU is a fellow conference member.
By now, it is well known that the 22-6 win for the Racers came under strange circumstances as the OVC has had to adjust schedules due to the defections of former OVC members Eastern Kentucky and Jacksonville State. The same will be true of future Racer foe Southeast Missouri, who, like EIU, will face Murray State twice this season, with one of those meetings also not counting in the OVC standings.
That brings the conversation to this week and what the Racers face on Saturday. Yes, the visit to UT-Martin is the official opener of the conference season and it is certain to be one of the most watched FCS games in the country as UTM carries the No. 21 ranking into the contest after the Racers had been ranked in the top 20 during the preseason as well.
“It’s going to be a tremendous challenge, playing the No. 21 team in the country,” said Murray State Head Coach Dean Hood, whose team fell out of the top 20 after a pair of losses to FBS opponents, one of whom — Cincinnati — now finds itself in the conversation for the College Football Playoffs after going to South Bend, Indiana this past Saturday and handling Notre Dame, a College Football Playoff participant last season.
And Murray State played UC very tough into the fourth quarter before the Bearcats’ depth and talent allowed it to turn a two-touchdown lead into a 42-7 final score in the Queen City. However, even while that may be something that could give the Racers some added confidence heading into a big game this week, Hood is downplaying the effects of having played UC close.
“I think you’ve got to be careful with that, and I’ve actually talked to our players about that. You’ve got to be careful score comparing,” Hood said. “There’s not a team on your schedule that you can’t beat and there’s also not a team on your schedule that can’t beat you and, as boring as it is, your guys have got to stick to the process every week.
“This is a new opportunity this week and you’ve got to prepare as hard as you can and play the game.”
Speaking of comparisons, it is obvious that the Skyhawks are a different team so far in the fall than they were back in the spring season when these teams last played. That was in late February and it was UTM who was Murray State’s first opponent with Hood as head coach. The Racers managed to win, 14-10, in a game that was more about survival than playing football as about 6 inches of rain fell that day in Murray, making playing conditions almost impossible.
UTM went on to a less-than-stellar 3-4 season, while the Racers were 5-2 and had a chance to win the OVC title, but fell to Jax State in Murray.
Fast forward to this year and the Skyhawks have made a big turnaround. They enter Saturday with a 3-1 record, their only loss having come from FBS Western Kentucky, 59-21, in Bowling Green. However, included in that record is an attention getter, a 34-31 win at Jax State, the same Gamecocks team that beat the Skyhawks, 37-20 in the spring at Martin, and made big headlines earlier this season when they stunned FBS blue blood Florida State on a last-second touchdown in Tallahassee.
However, Hood said one probably should not be surprised by the Skyhawks’ success this season.
“Coach (Shawn) Simpson is an unbelievable coach,” he said of the longtime UTM head man. “Coach Simpson is the best coach in the OVC and I said that time and time again when I was at Eastern (Kentucky). He just does a phenomenal job in every phase of the game and it’s the way his kids play and how he recruits, the whole deal.
“I think we had a bit of an advantage (in February at Roy Stewart Stadium) because they didn’t know what we were going to be doing on offense or defense and that can be pretty tough when you’re trying to prepare.”
Looking at the Skyhawks on film, Hood said he sees one very big difference from the spring.
The biggest one is their quarterback (Keon Howard). He’s a transfer from Tulane and he’s got them going. He can run and throw, and he’s a big guy (6-2, 215) and he actually has more carries right now than their best running back (senior Peyton Logan), so I think he’s the biggest reason they’re playing better,” Hood said. “But they’ve got several key players and I think they’ve got just about every guy back this season.
“You look at them and (junior Colton Dowell) has 18 catches this season and their tight end (senior Rodney Williams III) is phenomenal; I think he’s averaging 16.2 yards a catch. They’ve got a lot of defensive weapons and (senior nose tackle Austin Pickett) is leading the way there and (senior defensive back JaQuez Akins) is a phenomenal player. They’ve got tremendous players all over the place.”
UTM also has shown resiliency this season, coming back from 17-0 down on its home field to beat Samford, while also recovering from a 17-3 deficit to beat Jax State, who was ranked No. 9 in the FCS at the time.
Saturday’s confrontation seems to be one of the irresistible force meeting a immovable object as the Skyhawks will enter having scored at least 21 points in all of their games this season, while the Racers are leading the OVC in total defense, only allowing an average of 3.0 points per game against FCS competition.
And the Racers have welcomed back one of their key players to that defense as junior defensive back Quinoz Turner returned to the lineup against EIU. He had to miss the Racers’ 27-10 loss at Bowling Green after injuring an ankle during warmups.
Hood said Turner seemed to emerge from his first game back in good shape.
Kickoff is 2 p.m. Saturday at Hardy M. Graham Stadium in Martin, Tennessee.
