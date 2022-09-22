MURRAY — When two football teams that have not won a game yet meet, the result is usually a very competitive and intense contest.
That is what is being anticipated Saturday at Roy Stewart Stadium in Murray. Host Murray State is 0-3 against a very tough schedule, and that has been made harder to swallow by yet another rash of early-season injuries to key players.
Eastern Illinois is 0-3, also against a very tough schedule and under the leadership of a new coach who is a disciple of the man who led this program to its best seasons.
They collide at 4 Saturday afternoon in each team’s Ohio Valley Conference opener.
“First of all, they’ve played about as brutal a schedule as we have and have played really well against some really good football teams,” said Murray State Head Coach Dean Hood, whose team has been offensively challenged against its opponents, FBS representatives Texas Tech and Ball State, as well as future FBS team Jacksonville State, formerly of the OVC. “They played Northern Illinois, one of the best teams in the (Mid-American Conference, where Ball State also resides) year in and year out (as well as FCS powerhouses UT Chattanooga and Illinois State) and I’m sure they’re like us, sitting there the same we are saying, ‘Goodness gracious! Let’s get into an OVC game and see what we can do.’”
So far, it appears the Panthers have emerged from their games looking more competitive. Where the Racers were beaten by Tech 63-10, Jax State 34-3 and Ball State 31-0, EIU battled NIU hard before falling 34-27, was in the game with UTC before losing 38-20, then was handled fairly easy by ISU, 35-7.
EIU has been healthier than the Racers, though, who have tried finding stability at the all-important quarterback position ever since mercurial starter DJ Williams was lost for the season just before halftime at Texas Tech. The Racers also have been missing the services of leading rusher Damonta Witherspoon since the early in the second quarter at Lubbock, as well as big-play receiving threat Jacob Bell since the Jax State game.
Hood said there may be good news on the horizon. Witherspoon, who has been held out of the past two games, as well as fellow back Q’Daryius Jennings, who had several good moments against Jax State before being injured when he was thrown into the Racers bench, appear to be showing signs that their return is approaching.
“Those guys both practiced (Monday), so hopefully they’ll be fine,” Hood said, acknowledging that, while the Racers had several players needing to be helped from the field in Saturday’s loss against Ball State, they all returned to action, something that has not always happened the past two seasons.
“We’re healthier this week, for having not had guys hurt during a game, which is better. I’ve been getting my exercise, running out to the field, seeing what (trainer Fulton Hart) has to say about somebody laying on the ground.”
Hood, who is a veteran of OVC battles, said one thing has not changed with the Panthers in their first year under Head Coach Chris Wilkerson.
“Defensively, Eastern Illinois has always got strong linebackers and it’s no different this time,” Hood said of Elijawah Tolbert and Colin Bohanek, the Panthers’ top two tacklers so far this season. “They’ve got 25 and 24 tackles each, they’ve got several quarterback hurries and sacks. They’ve got very active safeties. They’ve got guys that can play.”
The Panthers are also scoring points, 54, compared to 13 for the Racers so far this season. On the other hand, EIU appears to be having a harder time possessing the ball, having committed nine turnovers. EIU has fumbled the ball eight times, losing three. The Racers, in spite of their lack of success in the win column, are still ahead in the turnover margin, 5-4. EIU is behind, 9-4.
And the Racers are entering this week after doing something no other team had managed to do against Ball State, sack quarterback John Paddock. Linebacker Nick Walker pulled that trick, right before defensive tackle Cam Brown intercepted him.
That play probably will help Walker keep his nickname “Shug.”
“When we were recruiting Nick, it showed on his Huddle page, ‘Shug’ Walker. So he ended up coming here and (defensive coordinator Dillon) Sanders said, ‘Hey! I’m calling you Nicholas until you get in a game and actually make a tackle,’” Hood said. “Well, when he made that sack, I told Coach Sanders, ‘Hey! You’ve got to call him Shug from now on.”
