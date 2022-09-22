Murray State at Ball State

Murray State defenders Cam Brown (81) and Cade Shupperd (58) put pressure on Ball State quarterback John Paddock Saturday in Muncie, Indiana. Brown had an interception in the Racers' 31-0 loss to the FBS Cardinals.

 DAVE WINDER/Murray State Athletics

MURRAY — When two football teams that have not won a game yet meet, the result is usually a very competitive and intense contest.

That is what is being anticipated Saturday at Roy Stewart Stadium in Murray. Host Murray State is 0-3 against a very tough schedule, and that has been made harder to swallow by yet another rash of early-season injuries to key players.