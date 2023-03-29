MURRAY — Softball fans probably need to find a seat at Racer Field in Murray this afternoon.
If the last several Wednesday afternoon tilts for last year’s Ohio Valley Conference champion, Murray State, are any indication, this is going to be one wild ride. Then again, the Racers are playing former OVC rival Austin Peay.
Drama is almost certain anyway with these two, who split last season’s four games with the Racers (19-12) winning their two games — on a Wednesday no less — at Racer Field by close margins over Peay (15-11).
“Hmmm, we did have a walk-off here didn’t we!” recalled Murray State Head Coach Kara Amundson of then-freshman Erin Lackey — whose hometown happens to be where Peay also resides, Clarksville, Tennessee — getting a game-winning two-run single in the seventh inning of Game 1 that gave the Racers a 2-1 win. Murray State then completed the daily sweep with a hard-earned 2-0 win in the second game.
“It’s always a battle with them, which is good, right? That’s what you want to see and it’s sandwiched between two big (Missouri Valley Conference) series for us, which are both on the road. So, for us, being able to be at home and have a competitive games is better than practice.”
Wednesdays at Racer Field lately, though, have been a test of nerves, both for the players and coaches and certainly the fans. After sweeping Peay last year, the team that has started this season atop The Valley standings — Southern Illinois — came to Murray and recovered from a late-game deficit to send the game into extra innings before it was called by name with the score still tied, 6-6.
Then, there was last Wednesday when the Racers appeared down for the count late before rising from the canvas to send former fellow OVC rival, now Valley opponent, Belmont into extra innings before Saxon “Rocky” Radcliffe knocked out the Bruins with a walk-off double to deep left-center field for a 3-2 win in nine innings.
“That was huge,” said Amundson of the win over Belmont, that game on the heels of a disappointing three-game sweep at the hands of defending Valley regular season champion Northern Iowa at Racer Field. The win over the Bruins was Murray State’s first in Valley play and seemed to carry over to this past weekend as the Racers went to Peoria, Illinois, and swept a solid Bradley team in three games.
“We had more base hit stuff (at Bradley) and were moving runners with bunts,” Amundson said of the performance in Peoria, which seemed to feature more small ball than long ball. Radcliffe’s long double had been preceded by a sixth-inning double from freshman Bailey Broemmer that hit the left-field fence.
The one player hitting the ball with distance in Peoria was catcher Taylor Jackson, who had RBIs in all three games. Two gap doubles supplied the bulk of those.
“She had been struggling a little bit this year, so she’s been trying to find her way back in terms of confidence,” the coach said. “Really, she just tried to put the ball in play and she kept it super simple with runners in scoring position this past weekend. She was our nine hitter the first two games, then our seven hitter for the third game, so getting contributions from the bottom half of the lineup was a big deal.”
Today’s opponent will be no pushover. The Governors are coming to Murray off a three-game sweep of ASUN Conference opponent Queens. However, a loss a few days before that series seems to offer warning of how tough today could become for the home team.
Peay was defeated, by only a 6-1 score against the No. 4-ranked team in the country, Southeastern Conference superpower Tennessee. And a closer look at the game in Columbia shows that Peay more than held its own with the Lady Vols as they scored three times in the sixth to break open a 3-1 game.
First pitch is set for 4 this afternoon at Racer Field.
