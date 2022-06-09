MURRAY — Murray State’s Jacob Pennington has been recognized by the College Baseball Foundation as a finalist for the 2022 John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year Award.
Pennington is one of five finalists for the award with Devin Ortiz (Virginia), Jordan Hamberg (Coppin State), Cameron Jones (Georgia) and Paul Skenes (Air Force).
A sophomore, he made 15 appearances on the mound for the Racers with two starts. He was 3-1 with an ERA of 4.86 in 52.2 innings pitched with 47 strikeouts and only 13 walks. At the plate, Pennington batted in 43 games with an average of .289 with eight home runs, seven doubles and a triple. He drove in 24 runs and had eight stolen bases.
Pennington was the Olerud National Two-Way Player of the Week (April 19) when he helped the Racers sweep UT Martin. He was 4-for-9 at the plate with a home run, a double, two RBIs, and a stolen base. On the mound, he went three innings with three strikeouts while allowing just one run in the series finale victory for the Racers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.