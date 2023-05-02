LEXINGTON — Murray State had five event winners and three program-top-10 performances on Day 1 to set the tone for its appearance this past weekend n the Jim Green Invitational, hosted by the University of Kentucky.
Alexis Meloche won the javelin with a 40.11m mark, 2m away from her personal record.
Meghan Fletcher then won the high jump with a 1.71m mark before Rachel Hagans had a 6.45m winning performance in the long jump.
Jenna Pauly finished runner-up in the high jump with a new personal record of 6.00m mark, moving up to seventh all-time in the program top-10 list.
Amyah Davis placed third in the 400m hurdles with a time of 1:01.40, third all-time in the program top-10 list before Teliyah James clocked the fourth fastest 200m dash time by a Racer with 23.62 to place third in the event.
Kayla Bell added another win for the Racers in the 800m (2:06.37) and Allison Wood puts the cherry on top by winning the 3,000m steeplechase (11.59.02).
On Saturday, Pauly returned to competition and placed fourth in the pole vault with a new personal record of 3.81m, updating her two spot in the program all-time.
She came back a few hours later to clock a time of 14.16 seconds in the 100m hurdles prelims, eighth all-time in Racer history.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.