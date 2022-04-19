MURRAY — The Murray State women’s track & field team got together for a quick afternoon of specific competition at the OVC Trio Meet as Austin Peay and Tennessee Tech visited MSU’s Roy Stewart Stadium/Marshall Gage Track in Murray, Kentucky.
The day was also a good time to honor the Racer seniors with their families.
Having already won the OVC Indoor Championship in February, the Racers are having a great outdoor season with several notable accomplishments from the OVC Trio.
• Rachel Hagans continued her improvement in the long jump with a leap of 6.28m.
• Teliyah James matched her best time this season in the 200m dash at 24.17.
• Dani Wright, Emma Creviston and Amirr Evans had their best times this season in the 1500m run at 4:43.56, 4:44.56 and 4:46.63.
• Meghan Fletcher had her season best in the 100m hurdles with a time of 15.01.
• MSU’s 4x400m relay team of Maria Bangala, LaMiah Campbell, JaKayla McSwain and Kayla Bell had their season-best performance at 3:45.79.
• Anna Vollet and Alexis Meloche each set their season mark in the javelin with tosses of 41.58m and 29.23m.
• Eleri Gesler made her best triple jump of the outdoor season with a leap of 11.47m.
Up next for the Racers is an appearance at the Illini Invitational in Champaign, Illinois (April 22-23).
