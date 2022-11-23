Madison Deck

Murray State's Madison Deck guides her horse past the start line Friday night during a breakaway roping go-round at the 47th annual Racer Round-Up College Rodeo at the Cherry Expo Center on the Murray State campus.

 JOHN WRIGHT/Ledger & Times

MURRAY— The Murray State Rodeo team had some big performances this past weekend as it hosted the 47th annual Racer Round-Up at the Cherry Expo Center.

The big news came from bull riding where Murray State cowboy Ty Jones made the home folks happy by winning that popular event, while teammate Lane Deckard was second.