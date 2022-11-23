MURRAY— The Murray State Rodeo team had some big performances this past weekend as it hosted the 47th annual Racer Round-Up at the Cherry Expo Center.
The big news came from bull riding where Murray State cowboy Ty Jones made the home folks happy by winning that popular event, while teammate Lane Deckard was second.
In barrel racing, cowgirl Molly Below qualified for the final night’s short go, as did Allen Morse in team roping and calf roping.
Racers Head Coach J.D. VanHooser said crowds for all three sessions broke records. Racer Round-Up is the oldest college rodeo in Kentucky and among the oldest east of the Mississippi River.
