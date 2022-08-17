Tangled up

Murray State's Camille Barber (dark uniform) becomes tangled with a Southern Indiana opponent Saturday in Murray.

 JOHN WRIGHT/Ledger & Times

MURRAY — Murray State soccer has been picked to finish third in their first season in the Missouri Valley Conference as voted on by the coaches around the league on Tuesday morning. The Racers earned one first-place vote and are the highest placed team of the newcomers to the league with Belmont earning sixth place honors and UIC earning 10th place.

Valparaiso and Indiana State come in at the first two spots in the poll with Valpo earning eight first-place votes while Indiana State earned a first-place vote as well.