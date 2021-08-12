MURRAY — The Ohio Valley Conference released its pre-season soccer poll Tuesday morning, as voted on by the head coaches and sports information directors of the conference.
Murray State was picked to finish second, while receiving four first-place votes. SIUE was picked as the preseason favorite, receiving 12 first place votes.
Southeast Missouri picked up two first-place votes and was picked to finish third, followed by UT Martin who was picked to finish fourth. Belmont and Tennessee Tech were both picked to finish tied for fifth with Austin Peay, Eastern Illinois, and Morehead State rounding out the poll.
The Racers return OVC Defender of the Year Izzy Heckman, who helped lead a strong Racers defense this spring and was named a pre-season OVC Player to Watch. All-OVC First Team forward Chloe Barnthouse, who scored a league-leading seven goals last season, returns for her sophomore season and OVC All-Newcomer goalkeeper Jenna Villacres, who posted two shutouts and 37 saves last season, returns as well.
2021 OVC WOMEN’S
SOCCER PREDICTED
ORDER OF FINISH
(As selected by the OVC Women’s Head Soccer Coaches and Communications Directors)
1. SIUE (12 first-place votes) - 121
2. Murray State (Four first-place votes) - 116
3. Southeast Missouri (Two first-place votes) - 99
4. UT Martin - 89
t5. Belmont - 66
t5. Tennessee Tech - 66
7. Austin Peay - 43
8. Eastern Illinois - 28
9. Morehead State - 20
