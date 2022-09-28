MADISON, Ill. — The Murray State men’s golf team came home with a ninth place finish and sophomore Kamaren Cunningham placed 13th after the final 18 holes Tuesday at the SIUE Derek Donlenc Invitational at Gateway National Golf Club in Madison, Illinois.
Cunningham had a score line of 72-70-75=217 to lead the Racers. Other MSU scores and places included Carson Holmes in 26th place on rounds of 76-71-74=221 and Tyler Powell in 45th place as he moved up 18 spots in the final round after posting a score line of 74-79-71=224. John Buchanan carded scores of 74-80-73=227 and placed 59th, while Jay Nimmo was 75th on scores of 76-75-80=231.
