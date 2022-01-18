NASHVILLE — The Murray State women’s track & field team competed Friday and Saturday in Vanderbilt’s Commodore Challenge in the Vanderbilt Multipurpose Facility in Nashville.
“This early in the season, we look to get some much-needed work in and this weekend was no different,” said Murray State Head Coach Adam Kiesler. “I was pleased with how we competed and happy with some of the things we learned and need to fix moving forward. There were some great individual efforts, like Shannon Riley in the vault and Hannah Malone coming back from a difficult fall season. The competition was amazing and I am glad those who traveled got to feel such an atmosphere this early in the season.”
Highlights
- Junior LaMiah Campbell earned the Racers’ top finish, placing second in the 800 meters.
- Senior Rachel Hagans took fourth in the 300 with a time of 40.18 seconds, followed closely behind by sophomore Malone finishing in 41.80 seconds, good for 16th. Hagans also placed eighth in the 60-meter dash.
- Freshman Amyah Davis claimed fifth in the 60 hurdles.
- Seniors Riley and Brooke Misukonis placed ninth and 10th, respectively, in the pole vault, both clearing the height of 3.55 meters.
