MURRAY — Perfect Game Baseball announced their preseason All-OVC honors this week with two Racer baseball players on the list.
Outfielder Dustin Mercer is tabbed as the preseason OVC Freshman of the Year. A Weddington, North Carolina native, Mercer comes to Murray State after redshirting last season at Virginia Tech.
Pitcher Jacob Pennington was named the All-OVC relief pitcher by Perfect Game following an impressive year on the mound in 2021. The Murfreesboro, Tennessee native went 5-2 with a 3.38 ERA and struck out 65 in 61.1 innings pitched.
