Villacres OU

Murray State keeper Jenna Villacres (30) makes a leaping save Sunday as teammates Morgan Bodker (31) and Mary Hardy, along with Oklahoma’s Bailey Wesco (9) watch the play unfold at Cutchin Field in Murray.

 DAVID EATON/Murray State Athletics

MURRAY –In most sports, the idea of Murray State hosting a school like Big 12 member Oklahoma in anything would seem like a dream.

However, the past several years in women’s soccer, that has become common. Some of the top teams in NCAA Division 1 have made visits to Murray and the Sooners became the latest Power 5 program to grace Cutchin Field on Sunday afternoon. 

Tags

Recommended for you