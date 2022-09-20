MURRAY –In most sports, the idea of Murray State hosting a school like Big 12 member Oklahoma in anything would seem like a dream.
However, the past several years in women’s soccer, that has become common. Some of the top teams in NCAA Division 1 have made visits to Murray and the Sooners became the latest Power 5 program to grace Cutchin Field on Sunday afternoon.
When it came to the match, an Oklahoma team that was bigger and faster at almost every position did emerge with a 2-0 win in a match where the Racers seemed to hold their own. However, it seems that the biggest storyline is how a team from the “big leagues” decided to take a road trip to play a team from a much smaller school.
And Murray State Head Coach Matt Lodge said this serves as a testimony as to the level his program has reached.
“It speaks volumes for the program we’ve built here in the last nine years, that teams are willing to come here and play against us and it’s a credit to the players, the ones here from over the years and the ones here now,” Lodge said of his program that has managed to host such top programs as Mississippi of the Southeastern Conference, Xavier of the Atlantic 10 and one of Big Ten powerhouse Indiana.
“You name it, everyone’s coming here and I’ve got a lot of respect for (Oklahoma Head Coach Mark) Carr. They could’ve easily thrown money at us and said, ‘Hey! You guys come here and play us,’ where they’re comfortable. Nah! They said, ‘we’ll play you anywhere,’ and I always tell those coaches before the game how much I respect I have for that.”
Something else Oklahoma brought to Murray was a very solid team that improved its record on the season to 5-2-2 with its fourth straight win. The Sooners also were strong at creating chances, using their speed on the front line to full effect.
However, despite that pressure, suffocating at times, the Sooners only found the back of the net twice against the Racers (1-6-1), firing 17 shots at Murray State keeper Jenna Villacres, who was superb in goal, ending with 12 saves, several of which were outstanding.
“She made some huge, huge saves. But the easy stuff? She makes look real easy and that’s the sign of a good, good keeper. She makes the easy stuff look really easy,” Lodge said of how Villacres’ not-so-dramatic plays were as important and kept the Racers in the match. This included several plays where she was not credited with saves but prevented growing Sooners scoring threats from becoming serious by simply diving on the ball when it was loose in the box.
The same was true of her defense, which instead of trying to create offense from defense in risky situations took the simple play, time after time, just kicking the ball out of bounds, forcing Sooners throw-ins instead of potential runs at Villacres. None of the two Sooners goals were on balls that were allowed to stay in the box too long as Racer defenders continuously cleared the ball away.
“I thought (the defensive players) were fantastic, defending around the box, blocking shots (including a superb leaping block by defender Audrey Henry late in the first half that saved a certain goal), if someone got through with a 1-on-1 situation, we covered immediately,” Lodge said.
However, Oklahoma did find the net twice. The first time was with about 22 minutes left in the first half when Michelle Pak scored off a pass from teammate Alexis Washington. The second was with about 21:30 left in the match on an 18-yard rocket from the left side by Emma Hawkins off a Pak pass in which Hawkins was able to launch the shot despite Henry’s tight defense.
The Racers had good chances of their own, the best coming with about 17 minutes left on a shot by defender Camille Barber that just went left of the net after teammate Lauren Payne had made a long run into Sooners territory before finding Barber on the right side from about 25 yards .
Murray State was playing its second match without one of its biggest offensive weapons, forward Chloe Barnthouse, who injured a knee in a loss at IUPUI a few weeks ago.
