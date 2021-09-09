MURRAY — The level of competition does not matter.
Whether it is high school, small college, major college, the NFL or even the Arena League, for football players, the dream is to play against the top teams. That is what Murray State of the Ohio Valley Conference gets to do Saturday.
That is when the Racers of what is known as the NCAA Division 1 Football Championship Subdivision (formerly known as NCAA Division 1-AA), steps onto the big stage of college football, not only playing a team from its highest level — the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision (formerly known as Division 1-A), they do so against one of its best.
When the team takes the artificial turf at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio at about 2:30 Central Saturday afternoon, standing on the opposing sideline will be a team with national championship aspirations, the eighth-ranked Cincinnati Bearcats.
“Our kids are excited,” said Murray State Head Coach Dean Hood, whose team opened its season successfully last week with a 35-0 win over Mississippi Valley State in Murray. “Usually, as a coach, you want to get a pulse of your team and see where you are, who you’re going to be playing and make sure the mindset is right because, every single week, you either show up and play or you get a big piece of humble pie. When you’re playing one of these games, as far as the mental aspect, that’s not a concern to get your guys mentally ready to play.
“They’re excited. They know Cincinnati is a legit top-10 team and it is a challenge. You always kind of want to gauge yourself by playing the best teams you possibly can and this is going to be one of those moments for our players and our coaches.”
Any doubts about the Bearcats of the American Athletic Conference being a College Football Playoff contender were put to rest on the first day of 2021. On New Year’s Day, it took a last-second field goal for Southeastern Conference superpower Georgia to emerge with a win over UC in the Chick-fil-A Bowl that was essentially a home game for the Bulldogs in Atlanta. That is the same Georgia team that just beat national title contender Clemson last week in Charlotte and the Bearcats outplayed the Bulldogs throughout most of that contest, having held a 21-10 lead in the fourth quarter.
UC has also built up its slate in 2021 with Notre Dame, who was in the Playoff last year, and an improving Indiana program from the Big 10 both being opponents later this year. Wide speculation is if the Bearcats can end the season undefeated, keeping them out of the playoff will be difficult and they would become the first non-Power 5 program to crash the playoff party.
And they return the vast majority of last year’s team, with 16 starters back. That means only six positions out of a possible 22 have players occupying this year who did not start last year, perhaps accounting for the biggest reason that the Bearcats are being watched so closely this year.
With UC, it all starts with quarterback Desmond Ridder, who may be the top duel-threat quarterback in the country. An All-American and Heisman Trophy candidate, Ridder threw for 2,296 yards and 19 touchdowns in the air, adding 592 yards and 12 scores on the ground in 2020. He launched his 2021 season last week by throwing for 295 yards and four touchdowns in an easy 49-14 win over Miami (Ohio).
However, Hood said there is more to the Bearcats than just Ridder.
“Defensively, they’re very disruptive in the box, they play tight coverage and, obviously, this is a (Head Coach) Luke Fickel-coached team. Off that alone, you know they’re going to be very fundamentally sound and they’ll play tough and play hard,” he said. “They’ve got a great quarterback … not good, great. But he also understands the command of the offense and he gets the ball to their playmakers, and they’ve got a bunch of them and they all can run.”
In assessing the Racers, man for man, against the Bearcats, or any FBS team for that matter, Hood acknowledges that there are big differences.
“They’ve recruited good athletes with size and speed, but the other big issue when you’re playing an FBS opponent is depth,” he said. “When you’re an FBS school, you’ve got 85 scholarships compared to just 63. That means that for your guys at the bottom of your roster, who are doing amazing things on special teams for your team, they’re also having to get 15 or 20 reps a game (on plays from the line of scrimmage) to give your No. 1s a break.”
This will also be the first of two FBS opponents in a row for the Racers, and both will involve ventures to the Buckeye State. The second encounter will take the Racers to up-state Ohio to meet Mid-American Conference representative Bowling Green on Sept. 18. The Falcons opened their season last week with a 38-6 loss at SEC representative Tennessee.
