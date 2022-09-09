MURRAY — The fears of all Murray State football fans were realized Wednesday night when quarterback DJ Williams announced on the social media site Twitter that he would miss the remainder of the season.

Williams was injured Saturday night on the last play of the first half at Texas Tech. He was attempting to elude the Red Raiders pass rush when his right foot became caught on the artificial turf of Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock. Williams went down as he threw an incomplete pass on fourth-and-goal from the Texas Tech 8 in the Racers’ 63-10 season-opening loss.

Recommended for you