MURRAY — The fears of all Murray State football fans were realized Wednesday night when quarterback DJ Williams announced on the social media site Twitter that he would miss the remainder of the season.
Williams was injured Saturday night on the last play of the first half at Texas Tech. He was attempting to elude the Red Raiders pass rush when his right foot became caught on the artificial turf of Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock. Williams went down as he threw an incomplete pass on fourth-and-goal from the Texas Tech 8 in the Racers’ 63-10 season-opening loss.
“Unfortunately, I will be out for the remainder of the season due to tearing my ACL in the game vs. Texas Tech,” Williams said Wednesday night on Twitter. “Can’t question God and what He has planned. The bounce back will be better than ever.”
Before that injury, Williams seemed headed toward a strong night as he was 8-of-16 for 207 yards and had thrown a 54-yard scoring strike to receiver Jacob Bell in the second quarter that, at the time, pulled Murray State within 21-10 of the FBS opponent from the Big 12 Conference.
Williams had also shown good arm strength on a 51-yard toss to receiver LaMartez Brooks in the first quarter that led to an Aaron Baum field goal as the Racers’ first points of the 2022 campaign cut the Texas Tech lead to 14-3.
Williams’ loss obviously is a big one as he entered this season one of seven Racers given Preseason All-Ohio Valley Conference status. He was last season’s OVC Freshman of the Year after he helped the guide the Racers to three straight wins to end the 2021 season and give Murray State its second straight winning season in about 20 years.
Williams was not the only Racer offensive starter to leave the game early in Lubbock. Running back Damonta Witherspoon hobbled to the sideline early in the second quarter with what Hood said was an injury to his right ankle, the same ankle that he said was injured in the Racers’ final preseason scrimmage a week earlier.
Witherspoon’s status is not known for this week’s home opener with Jacksonville State at Roy Stewart Stadium. That game is set for a 6 p.m. kickoff this Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.